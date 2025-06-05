Charleston will open two garages ahead of expected flooding Wednesday

The City of Charleston is closely monitoring a low-pressure system off the South Carolina coast, which could bring heavy rain and potential flooding to the area on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has forecasted 1-3 inches of rain across the region, including downtown Charleston, with the possibility of higher rainfall amounts in certain areas.

Flooding Concerns and High Tide Impact

The system’s impact will coincide with high tide at 4 p.m., and forecasters warn that minor flooding may occur, particularly in areas with poor drainage or where heavy rain coincides with peak tide times. The city has cautioned that travel, especially during the late afternoon and evening, may be affected, and drivers should allow extra time and avoid flooded roadways.

City’s Preparations and Flood Mitigation Plans

To mitigate potential flooding, the city has activated parts of its flood management plan. The City of Charleston is offering free parking for residents at two downtown garages to help avoid the need for street parking in flood-prone areas. These garages, located at the Charleston Tech Center (997 Morrison Drive) and 99 WestEdge (across from the RiverDogs Stadium), will be open from 2 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Stormwater management crews are working to clear storm drains and set up temporary pumps in flood-prone areas. Additionally, water levels at Colonial Lake are being lowered to manage runoff and reduce the potential for flooding.

Road Closures and Public Safety Measures

Charleston police will be placing barricades and closing any roads that experience flooding. The city is urging residents to check and clear any storm drains near their homes to prevent blockages and reduce flooding risks.

Residents are also reminded to avoid driving through any standing water, as it can be dangerous and lead to accidents.

Charleston is preparing for potential heavy rain and flooding as a low-pressure system moves toward the region. While the city is taking proactive steps to manage the situation, residents should remain vigilant, avoid flooded areas, and make use of the free parking options provided by the city.

SOURCE