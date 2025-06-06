Charleston townhome residents file lawsuit, claiming that city eviction notice left them trapped

Residents of the Dockside townhomes in Charleston are taking legal action against the city after being forced to evacuate their homes with only 24 hours’ notice. The lawsuit details the emotional and financial toll this sudden decision has taken on the affected families, including claims of a lack of transparency and support from the city.

A Sudden and Stressful Evacuation

According to the 19-page lawsuit, the residents were informed with very little warning that they would need to evacuate their homes. One resident described the experience as being “thrown out on the street.” The sudden evacuation has left many families struggling with the uncertainty of when they will be allowed to return to their homes, as well as where they will live in the meantime.

Christian Addison, a resident and Air Force member, was across the country when his family received the evacuation notice. His wife had to manage moving their 1-year-old son and two dogs out of the home by herself. Addison said, “This has totally wrecked our lives, at a time that is supposed to be a really memorable time in our life.”

Lack of Communication and Financial Strain

The lawsuit seeks evidence that the building is unsafe, and if found safe, demands that residents be allowed to return. Residents have expressed frustration with the city’s lack of response and the absence of clear communication regarding their situation. Many claim they have been given no timeline on when they can return to their homes or what they should do in the meantime.

Despite the displacement, residents are still responsible for paying their mortgages, HOA fees, and insurance on homes they can no longer occupy. Addison said, “Not a single person in the townhomes or in the condo is getting any financial assistance from anyone. And the city just hasn’t seemed to care, in my opinion.”

Discrepancies in City’s Actions

The lawsuit also raises concerns over what residents see as inconsistencies in the city’s decision-making. While the townhomes have been evacuated, the nearby International African American Museum remains open, even though it is located closer to the tower than some of the townhomes.

During a Zoom hearing for the apartments, a representative from the architecture firm explained that the tower and townhomes are built on top of a parking garage, and if the tower were to collapse, the townhomes would also be at risk.

City’s Response and Future Outlook

When News 4 reached out to the City of Charleston to inquire about the possibility of offering any assistance to the displaced residents, a spokesperson responded that the city has no plans to provide any financial assistance at this time.

As the lawsuit progresses, the residents hope that they will receive the clarity and support they need to move forward and reclaim their homes.

