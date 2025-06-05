Charleston police encourage responsible gun storage to reduce citywide thefts from unlocked automobiles

This Gun Violence Awareness Month, advocates at both the national and local levels are calling for safer gun storage and responsible ownership to help prevent deadly accidents. In Charleston, the issue of firearms being stolen from unsecured or unlocked cars has become a significant concern for local law enforcement.

Charleston Police Address the Growing Problem of Stolen Guns

According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), car break-ins are the most common type of property crime officers respond to, and many of these break-ins also result in stolen firearms. Sgt. Chris Stinson of the CPD highlighted that the majority of these incidents are preventable. In 2024, Charleston police recovered 153 guns stolen from unlocked cars, and so far in 2025, 29 stolen firearms have been recovered.

“We don’t consider automobiles as safe and secure storage for firearms. We would much rather they be locked away inside the house than left in a glove compartment or center console,” Sgt. Stinson said. He emphasized that leaving firearms in cars not only increases the risk of theft but can also lead to serious consequences, including felony charges and up to five years in prison for possessing or breaking into a vehicle to steal a gun.

The Impact on Youth and Public Safety

Sgt. Stinson also pointed out that many of the stolen firearms end up in the hands of juveniles, which has raised concerns about youth involvement in violent incidents. “A lot of these stolen guns end up in the hands of juveniles, and that’s another issue we’ve been having issues with lately,” he explained. This has sparked a call for collaboration from the entire community to help prevent these crimes.

National Advocacy for Gun Locks and Safer Practices

On a national scale, gun safety advocates are pushing for the use of gun locks as a practical and effective way to prevent tragedies. Leesa Ross, founder of Lock Arms for Life, is one of the prominent voices encouraging gun owners to lock their firearms. Ross, who tragically lost her son, Jon, in 2009 to an accidental shooting, now works to raise awareness about the importance of securing guns.

“When guns are locked, tragedies can be prevented. And that’s accidents, suicides, and thefts,” Ross said. She stressed that many families are unaware of how quickly a child can access an unsecured firearm, and how a moment of crisis can turn deadly if the gun is not locked away safely.

The Call for Action

Both local and national advocates agree that responsible gun ownership is essential in reducing the risk of gun violence. Whether it’s locking guns away in the home, using gun locks, or educating others about the risks of unsecured firearms, everyone has a role to play in ensuring a safer community. As Gun Violence Awareness Month continues, the message remains clear: small actions like securing firearms can save lives.

SOURCE