Charleston Police are working with organizers to plan for weekend demonstrations

The Charleston Police Department has released a statement ahead of planned immigration enforcement protests in the city. These protests come in response to recent violent demonstrations elsewhere in the country. Police have confirmed that the events are permitted for their respective locations and assured the public of their commitment to maintaining peace and order.

Police Commitment to Peaceful Protests

The Charleston Police Department has reiterated its support for the constitutional rights of citizens to peacefully assemble and express themselves. In the release, they emphasized their responsibility to protect the safety and well-being of all members of the community, including residents, businesses, visitors, and demonstrators involved in lawful protests.

“We fully support the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and free expression,” the department said. They also highlighted their ongoing communication with event organizers, who have expressed a shared commitment to peaceful advocacy and have been cooperative with law enforcement.

Preparedness for Possible Disruptions

Police Chief Chito Walker assured the public that the department is ready to handle any potential disruptions professionally. “Should any behavior fall outside the bounds of lawful protest, whether by participants or external individuals, we are equipped and prepared to respond swiftly and decisively,” he said.

Charleston Mayor William Cogswell also reaffirmed the city’s dedication to ensuring the safety of residents and visitors. “We will enforce the rules necessary to protect both public safety and the rights of all involved,” he said.

Safety Concerns Amid Recent Protests

While Charleston police have stated they do not anticipate violence, they remain cautious, noting that recent events in other cities have shown how peaceful demonstrations can sometimes be disrupted by outside actors or unexpected incidents.

In light of this, the department is adopting a “proactive and coordinated approach” to manage the protests. This includes reinforced staffing, real-time coordination with regional and state partners, and the positioning of resources to maintain public order.

National Guard and Marine Mobilization in Other Cities

The Charleston police statement comes after President Donald Trump activated 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to manage violent protests in Los Angeles. The president cited a legal provision allowing him to mobilize federal service members in response to “rebellion or danger of rebellion” against the U.S. government.

In Charleston, officials are taking steps to prevent any similar disruptions, maintaining a strong law enforcement presence throughout the protests.

State Leaders Weigh In on Protestors’ Actions

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has also addressed the upcoming protests, noting that his office is aware of the planned demonstrations. Wilson reiterated that while peaceful protests are protected by law, any acts of violence or destruction will not be tolerated.

“We will always defend the right to peacefully protest, but there’s nothing peaceful about arson, assault, and anarchy,” Wilson said. He specifically mentioned the need to hold those accountable for setting police cars on fire, throwing Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, and looting businesses.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster supported the Attorney General’s remarks, warning protestors against destructive behavior. “I would urge people that want to cause trouble in our state to think twice because this is not the place to cause trouble,” McMaster said. “You will be held accountable.”

As protests are set to take place in Charleston, the city’s law enforcement is preparing to ensure that demonstrations remain peaceful and lawful. With the backing of state and regional resources, Charleston police aim to manage any disruptions and safeguard public safety. As state leaders emphasize the importance of holding individuals accountable for unlawful actions, authorities remain committed to upholding both the rights of protesters and the safety of the community.

