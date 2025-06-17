Charleston police announce the weekend. Protests against No Kings are “overwhelmingly peaceful.”

The Charleston Police Department (CPD) issued a statement on Monday praising the “No Kings” demonstrations held last weekend in Charleston, calling them “overwhelmingly peaceful.” However, some local activists who were involved in the protest have raised concerns about their interactions with law enforcement, especially after Saturday’s rally ended.

Thousands Participate in “No Kings Day” Protests

On June 14th and 15th, thousands of people gathered on the peninsula as part of the nationwide “No Kings Day” campaign. The event was organized to protest President Donald Trump’s policies, particularly regarding immigration, first amendment rights, and foreign policy. The protest took place in several locations across Charleston, with the largest gatherings at Hampton Park and Brittlebank Park.

CPD acknowledged the efforts of event organizers, thanking them for their “proactive coordination, clear communication, and successful management” of the demonstrations. Anne Osapie, one of the organizers of the Sunday rally at Brittlebank Park, praised law enforcement for their conduct during the event.

Chief Chito Walker’s Statement on Peaceful Protests

Charleston Police Chief Chito Walker praised the peaceful nature of the demonstrations in a statement. He emphasized the importance of maintaining public safety during protests, noting that the events carried deep personal meaning for many participants. Chief Walker also expressed pride that most attendees participated with the goal of making their voices heard without causing harm.

“Our expectation for peaceful demonstration was met this weekend. Nearly all participants came with the purpose to be heard, not to harm,” Walker said. “No one was injured, and messages were delivered clearly to the community.”

Controversial Arrest on King Street

The demonstrations were not without controversy, as tensions rose after the Saturday rally. Two people were arrested, with one man detained for trespassing. The other arrest, however, became the center of social media discussions.

A 33-year-old man from Lake City was arrested for disorderly conduct after using a bullhorn to lead chants with a small group of protestors. According to the Charleston Community Service Organization (CSO), officers targeted certain individuals, especially those wearing keffiyehs in solidarity with Palestine. The CSO claimed that the group, which had separated from the main rally to march through downtown Charleston, was harassed by law enforcement while peacefully demonstrating.

The group, carrying flags in support of their heritage, was walking on the sidewalks without blocking traffic or damaging property when officers arrived. A video shared by a Spanish-language news outlet shows the protestors surrounded by police on bicycles and on foot. Officers repeatedly told the group to stop using the megaphone but allowed them to continue marching. Tensions escalated when officers, including those on horseback, moved towards the protestors, eventually arresting the man and placing him into an unmarked vehicle.

CSO’s Allegations of Police Violence

The CSO claimed that one protester was “slammed into a brick wall” during the incident, describing the event as an act of “police violence.” The video of the arrest raised questions about the use of force by police, with some people expressing concern about the aggressive tactics used.

CPD responded to the claims, stating that the officers were aware of the video circulating on social media. The department explained that the group had tried to interfere with the arrest, which prompted the response from officers. CPD clarified that no one was injured during the incident and that Mount Riley, a newly sworn-in officer, arrived to help manage the situation and create space between the officers and protestors.

A Divisive Incident

While the CPD praised the peaceful nature of the “No Kings” demonstrations, the arrest on King Street has sparked significant debate. The incident highlights the tension that often arises when law enforcement and protesters clash, even in seemingly peaceful situations. The events of last weekend show the complexity of public demonstrations and the challenges law enforcement faces when trying to maintain order. While many view the protests as a success in expressing political opinions, others are calling for more accountability in police actions during such events.

