Charleston man faces charges of Medicare fraud and Ponzi scams

BALTIMORE — Patrick Britton-Harr, 41, formerly of Annapolis and Charleston, has been indicted on multiple federal charges related to defrauding Medicare during the COVID-19 pandemic and cheating customers of his private jet company.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland unsealed two indictments against Britton-Harr on Wednesday. He faces five counts of health care fraud, one count of money laundering, and six counts of wire fraud.

Medicare Fraud During the Pandemic

Britton-Harr, through his company Provista Health, allegedly offered COVID-19 screening tests to nursing home patients but fraudulently billed Medicare for expensive respiratory pathogen panel (RPP) tests that were often unnecessary, not ordered by doctors, or never performed. Some tests were even billed for patients who had already passed away.

According to prosecutors, Provista Health submitted over $15 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare and received more than $5 million in payments.

Private Jet Company Fraud

The second indictment involves Britton-Harr’s private air club, AeroVanti Inc. He allegedly convinced “Top Gun” members to pay $150,000 upfront to secure block flight tours. These payments, totaling about $15 million from 100 members, were supposed to be used to buy five aircraft.

Instead, prosecutors say Britton-Harr misused the money for personal expenses, including yachts, jewelry, living costs, and renting property near Tampa, Florida. He also tried to hide the fraud by securing a $1.5 million loan for an aircraft he falsely claimed to own.

Official Statements

Maryland District U.S. Attorney Kelly O. Hayes condemned Britton-Harr’s actions, calling it “unconscionable” to defraud the government and others during a global health crisis.

Special Agent in Charge William J. DelBagno described Britton-Harr as motivated by greed and deceit, highlighting his repeated frauds that harmed taxpayers and the public.

Potential Penalties

If convicted, Britton-Harr faces up to 20 years in prison for each wire fraud count and up to 10 years for each health care fraud and money laundering charge. Sentencing will be determined by a federal judge based on legal guidelines.

