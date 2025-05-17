Charleston firemen train in a real-world business environment

The Charleston Fire Department recently took part in a special training exercise designed to prepare firefighters for real emergencies. The multi-agency training session took place inside a former Big Lots store, which is soon to be demolished.

Firefighters Practised Search and Rescue in Realistic Conditions

During the training, firefighters navigated through dark, unfamiliar layouts and performed search and rescue drills, just like in real fire emergencies. The low-visibility environment added to the realism, helping crews learn how to react calmly and safely during chaotic situations.

Rare Opportunity to Train on Commercial Roof

One of the highlights of this training was the chance to practice vertical ventilation techniques on an actual commercial roof system. Normally, firefighters use training props that simulate residential roofs, but commercial roofs are larger, more reinforced, and more challenging to cut through during a fire.

“Having access to a commercial structure like this allows crews to experience the real challenges of ventilation during fires in businesses, warehouses, and other large spaces,” said the department in a Facebook post.

Real-World Training Improves Safety and Teamwork

The department added that this kind of hands-on experience is extremely valuable. It helps firefighters:

Stay sharp and confident

Work together more efficiently

Improve their skills for responding to a wide range of emergencies

These types of exercises also allow different fire companies and teams to coordinate better during large incidents.

The Charleston Fire Department thanked the property owners for allowing them to use the site before demolition and stressed how important these real-world scenarios are for preparing their crews.

SOURCE