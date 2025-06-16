Charleston extends undefeated streak, defeating Hartford Athletic 2-1 on the road

HARTFORD, CT — The Charleston Battery continued their undefeated streak with a hard-fought 2-1 victory on the road against Hartford Athletic on Saturday night, extending their unbeaten run in the league.

1. First Half: Early Lead and Defensive Resilience

The match got off to a strong start for the Battery, as MD Myers scored an early goal in the 7th minute. Myers finished off a perfect through ball from Houssou Landry, putting Charleston up 1-0. This goal marked his seventh of the season in league play and his tenth in all competitions for Charleston.

Myers almost doubled the lead just minutes later in the 12th minute, but Hartford goalkeeper Antony Siaha denied him with a solid save during a one-on-one opportunity.

Despite Hartford’s efforts, which resulted in three saves from Charleston keeper Luis Zamudio and an xG of 1.39 in the first half, the Battery managed to hold on to their 1-0 lead going into the break.

2. Second Half: Battery Doubles Their Lead

Charleston came out strong after the break, much like the first half, and increased their advantage in the 50th minute. Houssou Landry, after a blocked shot from Cal Jennings, pounced on a loose ball and fired a clean shot into the back of the net for his second goal of the season. Notably, Landry’s other goal this season also came against Hartford back in May.

In the 60th minute, Myers had a chance to extend the lead further, but his header glanced off the woodwork, leaving Hartford with a glimmer of hope.

3. Hartford Responds but Falls Short

Hartford didn’t give up and pulled one back in the 80th minute when TJ Presthus scored for the hosts. However, the late goal wasn’t enough to complete the comeback, and Charleston held on for the full three points as the final whistle blew.

4. Defensive Standouts and Key Performances

Defensively, Joey Akpunonu, who previously played for Hartford, put in an excellent performance with a match-high 11 clearances for the Battery. Leland Archer, making his return after an injury layoff, came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute, marking his first appearance since April. Meanwhile, Emilio Ycaza was a force in midfield, winning nine duels during the match.

5. Looking Ahead

Charleston Battery’s next match will be on June 18 away against Miami FC before returning home to Patriots Point on June 21 to face Phoenix Rising FC, a rematch of the 2023 USL Championship Final.

Charleston’s 2-1 victory keeps them at the top of their game as they head into their upcoming fixtures, continuing their push for a strong season finish.

