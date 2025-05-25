Cane Bay High Teen Attends National Pageant with Service at Heart

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – At just 17 years old, Leah Scarmeas is juggling honors classes, student leadership, community service—and now, a chance at a national title in one of America’s top high school pageants.

This summer, Leah will travel to Little Rock, Arkansas, to represent South Carolina in the Miss High School America Pageant (MHSA). She’s competing not just for a crown, but for a $100,000+ scholarship package and the chance to be part of a powerful sisterhood focused on leadership and service.

“More Than Just a Pageant”

Leah, a rising senior at Cane Bay High School, says her pageant journey is about authenticity and purpose.

“It’s not about fitting into a mold,” she said. “It’s about being your most confident, authentic self while using your voice for something bigger.”

Her preparation includes far more than gowns and stage practice. It involves community service, public speaking, and staying committed to her platform while keeping up with school and life.

Her Title: Miss Heart of the South High School America 2025

Although she was first runner-up at the state pageant earlier this year, Leah was selected as Miss Heart of the South, a title that qualifies her to compete on the national stage.

She’s already made an impact, earning a scholarship from the Stacey Jones Foundation, and working hard to represent her community through service and leadership.

“Rooted in Service” – A Platform with Personal Meanin

Leah’s personal platform, Rooted in Service, is inspired by her experience as a military child. Her father, Nicholas Scarmeas, has served in the U.S. Air Force for over 15 years.

She knows firsthand how difficult it can be to move frequently, start over in new schools, and feel connected.

Her platform includes:

Salute – recognizing community leaders

– recognizing community leaders Stand – promoting anti-bullying through the national BRAVE initiative

– promoting anti-bullying through the national BRAVE initiative Serve – leading projects like donation drives and thank-you events for military families

She also created a digital interview series called “Leading with Leah” and is writing a children’s coloring book to help young kids adjust to moving, featuring a lovable goldendoodle named Chewie.

A Young Leader with a Bright Future

Leah’s school and community resume is full of leadership roles:

Cane Bay Student Body President

SCASC State Vice President

Key Club Treasurer

DECA Service Chair

Founder of “Cents for Service” fundraiser

Donated a Buddy Bench to Cane Bay Elementary

Her mom, Jaime Scarmeas, calls her “a force to be reckoned with.”

“She blows us away with her heart and passion for the greater good every day,” she said.

Leah hopes to attend a four-year university after graduation, pursue a career in law or public service, and one day join the Peace Corps, just like her grandparents.

“Always Be Kind”

As she prepares to step on the national stage, Leah says her biggest focus is staying true to herself.

“Just be yourself, and always be kind. Once you find your people, they’ll love you for who you are.”

She carries the wisdom of her late grandfather, who once told her, “Always treat others equally.” It’s a message she shares often and lives by every day.

Leah Scarmeas is more than a pageant contestant—she’s a leader, role model, and passionate advocate for service. Her journey to the Miss High School America Pageant is a reminder that success comes from confidence, kindness, and commitment to others. Win or lose, she’s already making a difference.

SOURCE