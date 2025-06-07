Boyfriend of off-duty Mount Pleasant police dies after shooting incident in May

Dorchester County, S.C. — The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Friday the death of Jaun Saul Rico Pacheco, the boyfriend of an off-duty Mount Pleasant Police Department officer. Pacheco died on Saturday, May 24, from a gunshot wound sustained during an alleged domestic dispute on May 18.

Details of the Domestic Incident

According to a report by the North Charleston Police Department, Pacheco and his girlfriend, who works as an officer for the Mount Pleasant Police Department, had been in a relationship since 2017. The couple reportedly lived together, and the officer stated there had been multiple physical domestic incidents between them starting in 2020, though none of these earlier incidents were reported to authorities.

The incident leading to Pacheco’s death reportedly began with an argument over the officer dancing with another woman. During the altercation, a struggle for the firearm occurred, and the gun was fired. The officer then contacted emergency services.

Officer on Administrative Leave

In response to the incident, the Mount Pleasant Police Department confirmed that it was notified and placed the officer on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

Police Discovery and Investigation

North Charleston police initially located Pacheco at around 2 a.m. on May 18, near the Aquatic Center on Patriot Boulevard, sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Authorities have not yet clarified whether the officer, who has not been identified by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, will face any charges in connection with the incident.

Ongoing Investigation

The case remains under investigation, and authorities are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Mount Pleasant Police Department has not provided further information on whether the officer will face charges.

