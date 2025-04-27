Berkeley County Dodges Disaster – But the Next Storm Could Be Worse

Berkeley County is experiencing some dangerous weather, with portions of the area under a severe thunderstorm warning on Saturday evening. Here’s everything you need to know about the storm and how to stay safe.

Details of the Thunderstorm Warning

According to First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Horvath, residents can expect wind gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour and small, quarter-sized hail. These conditions could make the storm dangerous for both people and property.

The warning includes several areas, such as:

St. Stephen

Jamestown

Huger

Bonneau Beach

Northern Lake Moultrie

Calestown

Bethera

Farewell Corner

Beaufordtown

Safety Precautions

Residents in the affected areas are strongly urged to seek shelter immediately. Stay indoors, avoid windows, and wait for the storm to pass. Strong winds and hail can cause damage, so it’s important to stay safe and stay alert.

The storm in Berkeley County brings with it potentially dangerous conditions, including strong winds and hail. As always, safety should be the top priority. Keep an eye on local weather updates, take shelter if you’re in the affected areas, and wait for the storm to pass. Stay safe!

