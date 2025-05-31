Kiawah Island

Berkeley County deputies are hunting for the individual who led them in pursuit

by Jackson
Published On:
Berkeley County deputies are hunting for the individual who led them in pursuit

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jeffry Strickland, who led deputies on a chase to avoid being arrested.

What Happened?

Deputies tried to stop Strickland’s vehicle on Wednesday, but he did not stop. Instead, he drove away, leading deputies on a pursuit. He eventually drove onto a trail and into a wooded area in Windwood and then ran away on foot.

Strickland’s uncle, who was a passenger in the vehicle, told officers that Strickland didn’t stop because he has several warrants out for his arrest.

Sheriff’s Office Message

The sheriff’s office urged Strickland or anyone who knows where he is to come forward. They said, “If you’re Jeffrey and reading this, do yourself a favor. Turn yourself in before we come to find you.”

How to Help

If you have any information about Jeffry Strickland’s whereabouts, you can call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4505.

SOURCE

Jackson

Related Articles

Mayor Cogswell plans to construct a second lane for traffic exiting Johns Island

Mayor Cogswell plans to construct a second lane for traffic exiting Johns Island

Lowcountry counties develop emergency service structures amid fast population growth

Lowcountry counties develop emergency service structures amid fast population growth

This summer, children can receive free meals and snacks at the following Charleston County library locations

This summer, children can receive free meals and snacks at the following Charleston County library locations

Two Mexican nationals pleaded guilty to illegally entering the US after being deported

Two Mexican nationals pleaded guilty to illegally entering the US after being deported

South Carolina Shop Named 'Best Ice Cream Parlor' In The State

South Carolina Shop Named ‘Best Ice Cream Parlor’ In The State

ICE Hold Following NC Arrest in Goose Creek Fatal Stabbing

ICE Hold Following NC Arrest in Goose Creek Fatal Stabbing

Leave a Comment