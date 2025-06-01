Allen University honors Emanuel 9 with a dramatic tribute unveiling for the 10th anniversary

Columbia, S.C. — Nearly ten years after the tragic shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, Allen University has paid a heartfelt tribute to the nine victims by unveiling bronze busts of the Emanuel Nine. The ceremony took place at the university’s Boeing Institute on Civility, providing a lasting reminder of the lives lost on June 17, 2015.

Remembering the Lives and Legacies of the Emanuel Nine

Brandon Risher, grandson of Ethel Lance—one of the nine victims—shared touching memories of his grandmother. He described her as “a loving spirit” who deeply cared for others. Brandon also praised the incredible detail in the sculptures, saying, “To see the care and the detail that was put in even just from the necklace and the little pendant was a great touch.”

Sharon Risher, Ethel Lance’s daughter, spoke about the memorial’s powerful role for future generations. She said, “They will give incoming students and people who come to this space an actual opportunity to feel close to all of these people.”

Honoring a Community’s Strength and Resilience

The unveiling comes just weeks ahead of the 10th anniversary of the massacre, where nine Black members of the church lost their lives in a racially motivated attack. The memorial stands as a symbol of the community’s ongoing fight against racism and hatred.

Denise Quarles, daughter of Myra Thompson—another victim—expressed hope that learning about the stories behind the Emanuel Nine will inspire strength. “I think they each have a unique story,” she said. “When people learn more about them, they will get more strength and understand why the family members are able to push forward.”

A Message of Unity

As family, friends, and the community come together to honor the Emanuel Nine, the message is clear: We are stronger together.

