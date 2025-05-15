A South Carolina eatery was named the state’s “most expensive restaurant.”

Looking for a luxurious dining experience in South Carolina? If you’re celebrating a special occasion and ready to spend a little more than usual, Halls Chophouse in Charleston is the place to be. Known for its high-quality steaks, top-notch service, and classy atmosphere, it’s been named the most expensive restaurant in the state.

Halls Chophouse Tops the List in South Carolina

LoveFood, a popular food website, recently shared a list of the most expensive restaurants in every state in the U.S. The site looked at the cost of main courses or tasting menus, avoiding restaurants with just one high-priced item. For South Carolina, Halls Chophouse in Charleston earned the top spot.

Located at 434 King Street in downtown Charleston, Halls Chophouse has become a favorite among locals and tourists alike. With a 4.8-star rating on Google and nearly 6,000 reviews, the restaurant is praised for its delicious food, elegant atmosphere, and excellent customer service.

What Makes Halls Chophouse So Expensive?

The menu at Halls Chophouse features some of the best cuts of steak, prepared with expert care and attention. The most expensive item on the menu is the 16-ounce Australian Westholme New York Strip, which costs a hefty $165. This steak is known for being incredibly tender and full of rich flavor — a real treat for meat lovers.

But the experience doesn’t stop with just the steak. Diners can also order fancy side dishes like creamed corn for $20 or lobster mac ‘n’ cheese for $27. Even sauces come at an extra charge. It’s not just about eating a meal — it’s about enjoying a full fine dining experience.

A Place Worth the Splurge

Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, anniversary, or just want a memorable night out, Halls Chophouse offers a setting that’s perfect for such moments. With its classy decor, professional service, and quality ingredients, many believe it’s worth every rupee — or in this case, dollar.

The restaurant also has four other locations, but the Charleston spot stands out for its charm and reputation. If you’re visiting the city or live nearby and want to experience one of South Carolina’s top dining spots, this might be the perfect pick.

Dining at Halls Chophouse is more than just having a meal — it’s about the overall experience. From the welcoming staff to the finely cooked meats and gourmet sides, everything is designed to make you feel special. While it may not be an everyday place, it’s certainly one to keep in mind when you’re ready to celebrate in style.

SOURCE