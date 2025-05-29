A Charleston man has been sentenced to federal prison for a firearm violation

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jacob Murrell Wilson, 24, was sentenced to 106 months (nearly nine years) in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon in connection with drug trafficking.

U.S. District Judge Richard M. Gergel handed down the sentence, according to U.S. Attorney Bryan Stirling of the District of South Carolina.

Details of the Arrest

On November 10, 2023, Charleston Police officers were patrolling an apartment complex known for high crime when they spotted Wilson. At the time, Wilson had an active arrest warrant.

When officers approached, Wilson ran. During the chase, officers saw him reaching for a loaded pistol equipped with a 24-round extended magazine and an illegal gun conversion device known as a “switch.”

Wilson stopped briefly, pointed the pistol at officers, then threw it over a nearby fence and continued to flee. Police later recovered the firearm.

Drugs and Prior Convictions

After capturing Wilson, officers found multiple drugs in his possession, including 6.8 grams of crack cocaine, 8.98 grams of cocaine, 36.35 grams of marijuana, and 187 grams of promethazine.

Wilson has a prior felony conviction for attempted armed robbery, which makes it illegal for him to possess firearms or ammunition under federal law.

Investigation and Prosecution

The case was investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Charleston Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Lietzow is prosecuting the case.

