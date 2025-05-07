Two People Rescued from Water Near Breach Inlet, Sullivan’s Island

On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews rescued two people from the water near Breach Inlet, which lies between Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms in South Carolina. The rescue happened around 3:18 p.m., when a report came in about people struggling in the water.

Rescue Teams Respond Quickly

Sullivan’s Island Fire Rescue acted fast and managed to pull a woman from the water on their side of the inlet. A man was found on the Isle of Palms side. Both individuals were immediately taken to nearby hospitals by EMS (Emergency Medical Services). As of 5 p.m. that day, their health conditions were still not known.

Personal Belongings and Vehicle Found

Officials are now working to find out who the rescued people are. According to Sullivan’s Island Town Administrator Joe Henderson, emergency teams found some personal items and a vehicle left on the beach. These items may help identify the victims.

Investigation Underway

Both Sullivan’s Island Fire Rescue and Isle of Palms Police are investigating to understand what happened. It’s not yet clear if the two people knew each other or how they ended up in the water.

Breach Inlet: A Known Danger Zone

Breach Inlet is known to have strong currents, making it a risky area for swimming. Warning signs in the area remind visitors to stay cautious and avoid swimming near the inlet. This recent incident highlights the importance of following safety guidelines when visiting the beach.

This situation is a reminder of how quickly things can change near the water. Even experienced swimmers can get caught in dangerous currents. Authorities are doing their best to find out more about the victims and what led to the emergency. Everyone is hoping for good news about the condition of the two people rescued. For now, beachgoers are urged to be extra careful, especially in areas known for strong tides like Breach Inlet.

