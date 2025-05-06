Man Arrested After Disturbing “Prank” Involving Knife at Ex-Girlfriend’s House

A shocking and frightening incident took place in Charleston, South Carolina, when a 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house, hiding in her bathroom, and then pretending to attack her with a knife, calling it a “prank.” The incident has raised serious concerns about safety and personal boundaries.

What Exactly Happened?

The event occurred just after midnight on a Saturday, when Charleston police were called to a house on Westway Drive due to a reported physical disturbance. Officers arrived at the scene and found that a man named Jackson Collum Arnold had entered his ex-girlfriend’s detached garage apartment without her permission.

Hidden in the Shower Wearing Her Clothes

According to the police report, Arnold knew that his ex-girlfriend was not home. He snuck into her place, went into the bathroom, and hid in the shower. He even covered his face with a piece of her clothing and, strangely, wore her biker shorts. He had no pants or underwear on.

When the victim returned home, Arnold stepped out of the shower with the lower half of his face covered. He then raised a knife next to his head. The woman was terrified and pushed him away. Arnold then pushed her back and pretended to slice her neck by moving the knife across her throat, although it did not touch her skin.

From “Prank” to Physical Attack

Arnold didn’t stop there. He threw the knife on the floor but went on to choke the victim using his left hand, pressing hard enough to stop her from breathing properly. During the struggle, the woman managed to pull the cloth off his face and realized the attacker was her ex-boyfriend.

He claimed it was just a prank and that he only wanted to talk to her. But the situation turned very serious, very quickly.

The Victim Escapes and Calls for Help

Scared and shaken, the woman ran into the main house and told her family to call 911. She informed them that she had just been attacked. Police arrived and arrested Arnold on the spot.

Charges Filed Against the Accused

Jackson Arnold was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center. He now faces several serious charges:

First-degree burglary (for entering the house without permission)

Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature (for choking and scaring the victim)

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

This disturbing event reminds us how dangerous some situations can become when people cross personal boundaries and take things too far. What Arnold called a “prank” was anything but funny. It left the victim scared for her life and showed how quickly things can turn violent. The law is now stepping in to deal with this serious behavior, and the case will go through the justice system. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home, and this case is a reminder of how important that safety is.

