25-Year-Old Woman from New Jersey Killed in I-526 Crash in Charleston

In a heartbreaking accident early on May 5, a young woman from New Jersey lost her life in a crash on I-526 in Charleston County, South Carolina. The incident has shocked many and is now under investigation by local authorities.

Victim Identified as Laura Alarcon

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirmed that 25-year-old Laura Alarcon was the victim of the deadly crash. She was travelling on the westbound side of Interstate 526 when her vehicle collided with a tow truck. Unfortunately, she died at the scene.

Cause of Death: Blunt Force Injuries

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Laura died from blunt force injuries caused by the crash. These injuries are typically the result of a strong impact, such as in high-speed collisions.

Investigation Underway

The North Charleston Police Department has taken over the investigation. Officers are now working to find out what exactly led to the crash. Details about how the accident happened or if anyone else was hurt have not been shared yet.

Tragedy Strikes on I-526

The crash happened in the early hours of the morning, a time when traffic is usually light. Still, highway crashes can be deadly due to high speeds and low visibility. This tragic event is another reminder of how important it is to drive safely, no matter the time of day.

The loss of 25-year-old Laura Alarcon has left a deep impact on her family, friends, and the community. As the police continue to investigate the crash, many hope to find answers and bring some closure to those affected. Road safety remains a major concern, and this tragic case reminds us that every life on the road matters.

