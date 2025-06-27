DoorDash Launches Drone Delivery in Charlotte and Virginia – 100,000 People to Benefit

DoorDash, a popular food delivery service like Uber Eats, is now offering super-fast drone deliveries in parts of North Carolina and Virginia. This new move is made possible through a partnership with Flytrex, a drone delivery company.

Around 30,000 homes in Charlotte and Virginia will now be able to get their food and other orders delivered by drone. That means fewer delays, as drones don’t get stuck in traffic like cars or bikes do.

How Drone Delivery Works

Drone delivery might sound like something from the future, but it’s already happening in other cities like Frisco and Little Elm in Texas. Now, with better technology, Flytrex drones can carry up to 6.6 pounds. Soon, they’ll be able to carry even more—up to 8.6 pounds.

Flytrex has also improved its drone traffic control system. This is similar to how air traffic controllers guide airplanes. With this system, more drones can fly safely at the same time and deliver to more customers.

What DoorDash Says About the Future

Harrison Shih, who leads DoorDash Labs, said the company is working to make drone deliveries even more useful. In the future, they plan to increase delivery hours and allow drones to carry larger packages. This will help serve more customers quickly and reliably.

He explained that this step will make drone delivery a real option for everyday needs, not just a high-tech idea.

Walmart Expands Its Drone Delivery Too

This DoorDash news comes soon after Walmart announced a big expansion of its own drone delivery program. Walmart’s drone service is now available in five cities: Atlanta (Georgia), Charlotte (North Carolina), Houston (Texas), Orlando (Florida), and Tampa (Florida).

Walmart started using drones in 2021 and has already made over 150,000 deliveries. Now with this expansion, more customers can get groceries, health products, and household items delivered in 30 minutes or less.

Walmart said drone delivery makes shopping faster and easier, showing that the future of shopping is changing quickly.

With both DoorDash and Walmart using drone delivery, shopping and food delivery are becoming faster and more convenient. Thousands of people in North Carolina and Virginia will now enjoy faster service thanks to this technology. As more companies join the trend, drone delivery might soon become part of everyday life across many cities.

