“You’ll remember”: New allegations against ‘ticking time bomb’ stepfather accused of repeatedly yanking beaten 6-year-old to the ground

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — Zachary Perez, 42, is accused of severely abusing his 6-year-old stepson by beating, kicking, whipping him with a switch, and repeatedly yanking a dog collar around the boy’s neck, causing serious injuries.

Details of the Abuse

Perez appeared in court Tuesday, facing one count of aggravated child abuse resulting in great bodily harm. Prosecutors described him as “a ticking time bomb” and asked Judge Richard Hersch to keep him in detention pending trial.

Deputies testified about surveillance footage showing the abuse inside the family home. The victim suffered swollen eyes, bruises, scratches, and a rash on his neck from the dog collar.

According to law enforcement, Perez also forced the child to run while carrying a backpack filled with rocks.

Threats and Past Abuse Allegations

After the victim’s mother reported the abuse, Perez sent threatening text messages to her, warning, “You’ll remember Mother’s Day.”

Prosecutors revealed multiple women who had past relationships with Perez contacted the state attorney’s office, describing similar abusive behavior and threats, including threats with a gun.

Mental Health and Court Proceedings

Perez’s mother testified he suffers from traumatic brain injury and PTSD related to his military service in Iraq. She requested house arrest so he could receive mental health treatment, but the judge denied this, ordering Perez remain in jail.

Perez is being held without bond at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. A mental health evaluation may be presented later in court.

Background Incident

On May 8, 2025, Perez allegedly punched the boy multiple times, then put a dog collar around his neck and forcefully yanked the leash, pulling the child to the ground. He also reportedly kicked the boy and whipped him with a tree branch over two days before police intervened on May 10.

