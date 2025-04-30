You f—ers are the ones throwing rocks’: Florida guy beat boys over Play-Doh thrown at Honda, according to deputies

Authorities in Florida are on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly attacked two boys after a dispute over Play-Doh, before fleeing the scene in a blue Honda. The incident occurred at the Millennium Apartment Complex in Fort Myers, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the attacker.

According to a Facebook post shared by SWFL Crime Stoppers, the altercation was sparked when the two boys were playing with Play-Doh on the sidewalk. Witnesses provided footage of the suspect, showing a brief confrontation, though the full details of the attack are still being pieced together.

The Attack

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at 1:04 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports from the alleged victims. According to the incident report, one of the boys, referred to as Victim 1, explained that the boys were walking southbound on Three Oaks Parkway, tossing Play-Doh into the street.

Victim 1 said that a blue vehicle, believed to be a Honda, made a U-turn and began chasing them. Fearing for their safety, the boys ran, but the attacker allegedly caught up with them. Victim 1 was reportedly punched in the face with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the ground. The attacker continued to punch the boy in the face before allegedly stomping on his face. The boy was left with abrasions and scratches on his face.

Eyewitness Account

The second boy involved in the incident confirmed the story, explaining that they had thrown Play-Doh into the road when they noticed the blue Honda following them. He said he saw the suspect physically assaulting his friend and attempted to intervene. According to the second boy, the attacker yelled, “You f—ers are the ones throwing rocks.”

In a recent interview, 13-year-old Julian Torres, one of the victims, shared his side of the story with NBC affiliate WBBH in Fort Myers. Torres explained that the group had been tossing Play-Doh into the road, but when one of the pieces hit a fast-moving car, the driver became angry and turned back to confront them.

Description of the Suspect

Crime Stoppers has provided a description of the suspect, who is said to be a Hispanic male, around 5 feet 9 inches tall with an average build. The man was reportedly driving a blue, four-door car, possibly a Honda, with a pink heart sticker on the rear bumper.

Ongoing Investigation

Despite the incident occurring several days ago, no arrests have been made. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for the suspect. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of the suspect or have additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000. For further information or to submit tips anonymously, Crime Stoppers also provides an online platform.

This incident has shocked the community, with many wondering how a simple Play-Doh game could escalate to such violence. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to resolve the case and bring the suspect to justice.

