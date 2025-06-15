‘Would not eat at the rate he desired’: After turning on her boyfriend, the mother of a 1-year-old girl discovered dead in the bottom dresser drawer learns of her fate

Madison Marshall, 25, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for her role in the brutal death of her 1-year-old daughter, Oaklee Snow. Marshall pleaded guilty to charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent by placing her in a dangerous situation.

The sentencing took place on Friday in Marion County, Indiana, following a deal with prosecutors. Her sentence runs concurrently, meaning both terms will be served at the same time.

The Heartbreaking Crime

Oaklee Snow’s remains were discovered in April 2023, months after her death, abandoned inside a dresser in Morgantown, Indiana. The child’s mother, Madison Marshall, and her boyfriend, Roan Waters, had taken Oaklee and her 7-month-old brother from their father in Oklahoma in January 2023, under suspicious circumstances.

The children were reported missing, and while the boy was found abandoned in a “trap house,” Oaklee’s fate remained unknown until Marshall led authorities to the location of her body.

Marshall admitted to police that Waters had been physically abusing Oaklee, including choking her and beating her for perceived misbehaviors like not eating quickly enough. Marshall told investigators that on February 9, 2023, after Waters became upset with Oaklee for not bouncing on a rubber ball, he violently confronted her.

Marshall later found Oaklee unresponsive and attempted to check on her, but Waters prevented her from calling 911. Marshall claimed Oaklee had stopped breathing and showed signs of severe trauma before her body was hidden.

Roan Waters Pleads Guilty

While Marshall cooperated with authorities as part of her plea deal, she was not required to testify against her boyfriend, Roan Waters. Waters, 28, eventually pleaded guilty to three counts of neglect of a dependent and was sentenced to 45 years in prison on the same day as Marshall’s sentencing.

Following the sentencing, Prosecutor Dan Chicchini described the case as deeply disturbing, stating, “The fact that two adults who had the care of this child would let these things happen to her and do these things to her is just terrifying.” He emphasized the seriousness of the crime and the failure of both individuals in caring for Oaklee.

The Discovery of Oaklee’s Body

In late April 2023, with Marshall in custody, authorities followed her lead to a decrepit house in Morgantown, where they found Oaklee’s decomposed body in a dresser drawer. It was discovered that her left leg had been broken at the knee, with her foot resting over her chest. The Morgan County Coroner later determined the cause of death as “homicide of unspecified means.”

Emotional Impact on the Family

Oaklee’s maternal grandmother gave an emotional victim impact statement, expressing the profound grief of losing her granddaughter in such a tragic manner. The case has left a lasting impact on the family, particularly Oaklee’s surviving brother, who was only 7 months old at the time of the incident.

Marshall’s sentencing marks a critical point in the case, but it does not bring back the young life lost. However, it serves as a step toward justice for Oaklee and sends a message about the seriousness of child neglect and abuse.

