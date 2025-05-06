Within Hours’ of Her Campus Tour, a College Admissions Worker allegedly got a teenage applicant to have sex

The now-former Emmanuel College employee allegedly offered to pay a 17-year-old prospective student $400 “for some fun”

An admissions worker at a Boston college has been charged with attempted sex trafficking of a minor after allegedly offering to pay an underage college applicant for sex.

Jacob Henriques, 29, was an Assistant Admissions Director at Emmanuel College when he allegedly sent inappropriate sexual messages to a 17-year-old female applicant following a campus tour, according to a press release issued by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts on Friday, May 2.

According to the charging document, Henriques allegedly used his position as a school administrator “to gain access to the personal information of various admitted or prospective students” whom he then contacted anonymously to solicit sex for money, according to the release.

The release also states that on or around April 25, Henriques contacted a 17-year-old prospective student “within hours” of finishing her campus tour. He then allegedly began texting her on the phone number listed on her campus form, offering her $400 “for some fun” and informing her that he had pornographic images and videos for her.

He then allegedly sent the minor five pornographic videos and asked if she wanted to join a “gang bang” — all while refusing to reveal his identity or how he obtained her phone number.

The minor blocked the incoming messages and phone number, after which Henriques allegedly began soliciting her through email. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Henriques allegedly accessed the victim’s digital school profile 47 times between April 25 and 28.

Henriques also allegedly sent inappropriate messages to at least a few other admitted and prospective students on April 25, according to the release. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is currently seeking information about additional potential victims.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Emmanuel College said it took “strong action” after administrators learned of the allegations and “immediately” contacted law enforcement. The college stated that the subsequent investigation “led to the prompt termination of the individual” — but did not identify Henriques by name.

“We have fully cooperated with authorities from the moment this matter came to our attention and will continue to do so,” the college said in a statement, adding that “the safety and well-being of all is our highest priority.”

The Catholic college added that it is “saddened, angered, and shocked” by the “serious federal allegations.”

“They are an affront to our core values, and we stand with anyone victimized by this incident,” a college spokesperson said.

PEOPLE contacted the FBI’s Boston field office as well as the case’s prosecuting attorney, but received no immediate response. It is unclear whether Henriques has retained a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, if convicted, Henriques faces up to life in prison, a minimum mandatory sentence of ten years, at least five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Henriques is scheduled to appear in the United States District Court in Boston on Monday, May 5.

