When Sean “Diddy” Combs asks for a bathroom break during a sex trafficking trial, he admits that he is “a little nervous.”

Popular music producer and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared in court on Monday, 5 May, for the start of his long-awaited sex trafficking trial. The case is being heard in federal court in Manhattan, where jury selection began with over 600 potential jurors.

Combs, who looked serious in a blue blazer with greying hair and beard, admitted to the judge that he was feeling nervous. At one point, he asked Judge Arun Subramanian for a bathroom break. Though the judge first denied it, Combs said, “I’m sorry, your honor, I’m a little nervous today.” The judge then allowed him a short two-minute break.

What Are the Charges Against Diddy?

Combs is facing serious criminal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and arranging for women to be transported for prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty, but if found guilty, he could be sentenced to life in prison. He was arrested last September in Manhattan and has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since then.

What Are the Allegations?

According to the indictment filed by prosecutors from the Southern District of New York, Combs was involved in organizing events referred to as “freak offs.” These were reportedly high-end, planned sex parties involving women who were forced or pressured to participate, as well as male sex workers. Prosecutors believe Combs had a major role in organizing these acts.

However, Combs’ legal team claims that all sexual activities were between consenting adults and no one was forced.

Cassie Ventura Likely to Testify

Cassie Ventura, Combs’ former girlfriend, is expected to be one of the key witnesses in the trial. Prosecutors have also referred to a surveillance video from a hotel in Los Angeles that appears to show Combs physically attacking Ventura.

High-Profile Names in the Jury Screening

During the jury selection process, potential jurors were asked if they were familiar with any people on a long list of celebrity names. This list included well-known figures such as Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Mike Myers, and Michael B. Jordan. It’s still unclear how or if these celebrities will be connected to the case or called as witnesses.

What Happens Next?

Now that jury selection has started, the actual trial will begin soon. This trial is expected to draw major public attention because of Combs’ celebrity status and the serious nature of the accusations. The court will hear both sides, and the selected jurors will have to decide whether Combs is guilty or innocent based on the evidence provided.

This case could have a major impact on Combs’ future. If the court finds him guilty, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial has officially begun, starting with jury selection in Manhattan. As the court moves forward, the world will be closely watching what unfolds. With big-name celebrities possibly involved and serious charges hanging over him, the trial is expected to be a major legal event in the entertainment world. The coming days will reveal more about the truth behind these accusations and what lies ahead for Combs.

SOURCE