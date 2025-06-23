When masked gunmen opened fire during the couple’s wedding reception, the bride was shot dead and the groom and child were injured

A tragic incident occurred early on Sunday, June 22, when masked gunmen opened fire at a wedding reception in the village of Goult, located in southeastern France. The bride, who was just starting her life with her new husband, was killed, and three others were injured in the attack.

The Shooting Incident

According to sources close to the investigation, the masked attackers opened fire as the newlyweds and their guests were wrapping up their wedding celebration around 4:30 a.m. local time. The bride, who was 27 years old, died at the scene, along with one of the shooters. The groom, who was also seriously injured in the attack, tried to flee with the help of his vehicle. However, one of the shooters was run over as the couple attempted to escape.

In addition to the groom, a 13-year-old child who was in the vehicle and the groom’s sister were also wounded in the attack. Both the groom and the child suffered significant injuries, with reports indicating that the injuries were serious.

The Investigation and Possible Motive

Local officials suspect that the attack was not random and may have been gang-related. The prosecutor’s office in Avignon has opened an investigation for “murder and attempted murder by an organized gang,” with authorities believing the incident was planned and targeted. Mayor Didier Perello of Goult echoed these concerns, stating that he believes the shooting was specifically aimed at the bride and groom.

The identities of the bride and groom have not been released, although it is reported that the groom has a history of criminal offenses. Additionally, his sister, one of the injured parties, also has a violent crime record, which has led officials to consider a potential link to organized crime.

Ongoing Investigation

French authorities have launched a major operation to track down the assailants responsible for the deadly shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and local law enforcement agencies are working hard to gather evidence and identify the attackers. The fact that one of the shooters was killed by the couple’s vehicle is one of the few developments that may provide clues to the investigation.

This horrific attack has left the wedding celebration in tatters, with the bride tragically losing her life and others suffering serious injuries. The investigation is still in its early stages, but authorities are actively pursuing leads and suspect that the shooting was a targeted, possibly gang-related attack. The community of Goult, reeling from this tragedy, is awaiting further updates from local law enforcement.

