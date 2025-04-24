When a woman carrying twins is struck while changing a tire, the father of the children is accused of attempting to kill them

HONOLULU, HI — A terrifying incident turned even more shocking for a pregnant woman in Hawaii when she discovered that the man who allegedly hit her with a car while she was changing a tire was none other than the father of her unborn twins, Justin Ahkuoi.

The woman, who is four months pregnant, and her babies are now expected to make a full recovery, while Ahkuoi is in police custody, facing a serious criminal charge.

What Happened?

According to a criminal complaint filed in Honolulu District Court, the incident took place on April 8, just before noon. Authorities were alerted to a “possible domestic argument”, and when they arrived on the scene, they found a pregnant woman lying on the ground, awake and breathing.

Detective Dean Terakawa of the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) confirmed that the woman was struck by a vehicle — and in a disturbing twist, it was allegedly driven by the father of her unborn children, Justin Ahkuoi.

Victim’s Account

Speaking with Officer Reggee Bailey, the victim explained that she was in the process of changing a flat tire when Ahkuoi sped toward her and sideswiped her, hitting the left side of her body with his car.

She told police that the impact caused her to spin and fall to the ground. What followed was even more chilling — she said that Ahkuoi got out of his vehicle and said:

“F— you,” and added that he had “just killed their two babies.”

Eyewitness Confirms Story

A witness at the scene confirmed the woman’s version of events, which gave HPD the evidence needed to proceed with criminal charges. The complaint was signed by a judge on April 11, but Ahkuoi wasn’t arrested until April 21.

Legal Action

On April 22, Ahkuoi was officially booked into the Oahu Community Correctional Center and is now facing a second-degree attempted murder charge. His bail has been set at $150,000.

As of now:

He has not yet appeared in court

No plea has been entered

He does not have a lawyer listed in court documents

The Good News

Despite the frightening nature of the incident, the mother and her unborn twins are expected to recover fully. Medical professionals are continuing to monitor her condition, but both she and her babies are safe, according to authorities.

This case is a heartbreaking example of how domestic violence can take unexpected and dangerous forms. The shocking revelation that the alleged assailant was the father of the unborn children has intensified concern for the mother’s safety and well-being.

As the legal process unfolds, the focus now shifts to securing justice and ensuring long-term safety for the woman and her children.

