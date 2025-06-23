When a man opens fire on a church in Michigan, a deacon stops the attack by running him over with a truck

A tragic and terrifying event unfolded at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, on the morning of June 22 when a gunman opened fire during a Sunday service. Thanks to the swift actions of a church security guard and a deacon, the shooter was stopped before further harm could be done.

The Attack and Quick Response

The incident occurred when a 31-year-old male, later identified as a White male by the Wayne Police Department (WPD), opened fire outside the church. The gunman shot multiple times into the church but did not enter the building, where an estimated 150 people were gathered, including several children.

According to Senior Pastor Bobby Kelly Jr., the church security guard was able to take aim at the shooter after a brave deacon, who witnessed the unfolding situation, acted quickly. The deacon, upon seeing the attack, ran over the shooter with his Ford F-150 truck while entering the church. This allowed the security guard the time needed to neutralize the threat. The shooter was killed before police arrived on the scene.

Only one individual, the security guard, sustained an injury during the incident. Fortunately, the situation did not escalate further, and there were no fatalities or additional injuries reported from those inside the church.

Panic and Response Inside the Church

A livestream of the service captured the moment when churchgoers realized what was happening. People began scrambling, with one voice shouting, “Get down,” as others rushed to the back of the building for safety. “Everybody to the back. Please, everybody, come to the back,” a church leader is heard instructing, as panic spread among those present. The church service, which had more children in attendance than usual, quickly turned into a chaotic scene.

Despite the chaos, the children and others in attendance are reported to be “doing good,” as the church community comes together in the aftermath of the attack.

Moving Forward After the Attack

In the wake of the frightening ordeal, Pastor Kelly shared with the Detroit News that the church is supporting each other and looking to provide additional resources for the recovery process. Kelly emphasized that the church leadership would meet to create a formal plan for the aftermath of the attack.

The pastor also mentioned that the attacker did not appear to be a member of the church, adding that the situation remains under investigation.

Ongoing Investigation

The Wayne Police Department confirmed that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with multiple agencies currently on the scene. Authorities are expected to release more information in the evening of June 22.

Thanks to the brave actions of church members, this tragic event did not result in more lives lost. The church community, while shaken by the events, is coming together to support each other and continue with their healing process. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and authorities are expected to share more details soon.

