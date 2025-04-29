Tragedy Strikes Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day Festival, 11 Killed in Deadly SUV Attack

A joyous celebration turned to tragedy over the weekend in Vancouver, where an SUV was driven into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day festival, resulting in the deaths of 11 people and injuries to more than two dozen others.

A Peaceful Event Turned Horrific

Jason Pires, a Global BC news anchor who helped emcee the event, recalled the festive atmosphere before the attack. “An event that was not innocent, but peaceful and fun, loving and unifying was just shattered by this horrific, horrific act,” Pires said in an interview with PEOPLE.

The festival, held on Saturday, April 26, was a celebration of Lapu Lapu Day, a Filipino holiday. The event was attended by an estimated 100,000 people, according to the BBC. But the joyous gathering quickly turned into a scene of devastation when a man drove an SUV at high speed into the crowd. Police reported that 11 people aged between 5 and 65 were killed, and more than two dozen others were injured.

A Heartbreaking Return to the Scene

Pires, who left the event to attend a birthday party before the attack, returned to the festival grounds after hearing about the tragedy. “It’s really gut-wrenching to come back to the scene and see the aftermath and talk to survivors and family,” Pires shared.

As a member of the Filipino community, Pires noted that the attack felt deeply personal to him. “It’s obviously deeply personal,” he added, as he is half-Filipino.

The Suspect’s Arrest and Charges

While the motive for the attack remains unclear, police do not believe it was an act of terrorism. The suspect, Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, was detained by bystanders at the scene and later arrested. Lo has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, and authorities have indicated that more charges may follow. It is not yet clear whether Lo has entered a plea or has an attorney representing him.

Filipino Pride in the Face of Tragedy

Despite the shock and sorrow following the deadly attack, Pires emphasized the strength of the Filipino community and the unity that has emerged in the aftermath. “That sense of unity is growing,” Pires said. “We got to get through this and we won’t be deterred by this random act of violence.”

The tragic event has left the community in mourning, but the shared spirit of Filipino pride and resilience continues to help people heal and come together during this difficult time.

