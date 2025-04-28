Tragedy Strikes NC Campus: 1 Dead, 6 Injured in Shocking University Shooting

A celebration turned into a tragedy at a small university in North Carolina, leaving one person dead and six others injured after a shooting on campus. The incident happened during Viking Fest, a week-long event at Elizabeth City State University, shocking students, staff, and the wider community.

What Happened at Elizabeth City State University?

In the early hours of Sunday, April 27, a shooting broke out at the centre of the Elizabeth City State University campus. The university, located near the North Carolina-Virginia border, was hosting Viking Fest, a popular annual celebration filled with events and activities.

Sadly, the violence claimed the life of a 24-year-old man who was not a student at the university. His name has not yet been released as authorities are still informing his family.

Injuries and Response

Six others were injured during the incident. Out of those, four people, including three students, suffered gunshot wounds. Two more students were hurt during the chaos that followed the shooting.

Thankfully, none of the injuries are considered life-threatening. All the injured individuals were quickly taken to a local hospital for treatment.

After the shooting, the university was immediately placed on lockdown to protect students and staff. Authorities later confirmed that the campus was safe, and the lockdown was lifted on Sunday.

University’s Statement

Elizabeth City State University expressed deep sorrow over the tragic events. In a statement released on Sunday, the university said:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all members of the Viking community affected by this tragedy.”

The university community, known as the Viking family, has been left shaken by the violence that marred what was meant to be a week of celebration and togetherness.

The shooting at Elizabeth City State University is a painful reminder of how quickly joy can turn into sorrow. As students and staff try to heal from this traumatic experience, the university and local authorities are working together to support those affected. Events like Viking Fest are meant to bring people together in celebration, not end in heartbreak. In the days ahead, the focus will be on healing, safety, and supporting the Viking community as they recover from this tragic loss.

