Three teenagers killed a woman by hurling a large rock at her car, then took a ‘Memento’ photo. Now they’re all convicted

A heartbreaking case in Colorado has come to a close after a man was convicted in the death of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell, who died when a rock smashed through her car window while she was driving.

The trial revealed shocking details about the reckless and deadly actions of three young men, forever changing several lives.

What Happened to Alexa Bartell?

On the night of April 19, 2023, Alexa was talking to a friend on the phone and driving northbound on Indiana Street in Denver around 10:45 p.m.

At that time, Joseph Koenig, along with his friends Zachary Kwak and Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik, were throwing large landscaping rocks at passing cars.

One of the rocks — weighing about nine pounds — smashed through Alexa’s driver’s side window and struck her in the head.

When emergency workers arrived, Alexa had already lost her life.

Her car was actually the last in a series of attacks that night, starting earlier around 10:00 p.m. in nearby Westminster.

Joseph Koenig’s Conviction

On April 25, 2025, a jury found Joseph Koenig, now 20 years old, guilty of:

First-degree murder with extreme indifference

Attempted first-degree murder

Second-degree assault

Other related charges

He now faces life in prison when he is sentenced on June 3.

Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King said after the verdict, “None of this ever had to happen.”

Alexa’s mother, Kelly Bartell, said, “It’s hard to feel happy today. Justice was served, but it doesn’t fill the hole left by losing Alexa.”

What About Koenig’s Friends?

Koenig wasn’t acting alone. His friends Kwak and Karol-Chik had already pleaded guilty last year.

Kwak could face 20 to 32 years in prison.

could face in prison. Karol-Chik could face 35 to 72 years in prison.

Both helped throw rocks at cars that night.

Karol-Chik testified that Koenig was “excited” after hitting Alexa’s car, smiling and looking at his friends with pride.

Court documents even show that after killing Alexa, the teens returned to the scene to take photos as souvenirs.

The next day, they reportedly made a “blood brothers” pact to stay silent about what happened.

During the Trial

At the trial, Koenig blamed Kwak, saying he wasn’t the one who threw the fatal rock.

But evidence and testimony pointed strongly to Koenig’s role in Alexa’s death.

Koenig’s sentencing will take place on June 3, 2025.

This tragic case is a powerful reminder of how one reckless decision can destroy many lives.

Alexa Bartell was just 20 years old, full of hopes and dreams, when her life was stolen in a senseless act.

Now, her family, friends, and the community are left grieving — while those responsible face the consequences of their actions.

