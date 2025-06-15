‘This lady is trying to hit me’: Woman driving an SUV allegedly chased down a 14-year-old boy on a bike path to’speak to his parents’ for riding an e-bike ‘too fast’

A 65-year-old Florida woman, Julia Kalthof, was arrested after allegedly pursuing a 14-year-old boy on a bike path in her SUV. The incident occurred on June 7, along the Pine Lakes Path in Palm Coast, Florida, and has led to charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and reckless driving, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dangerous Chase

The incident unfolded when Kalthof became angry with the boy for allegedly riding his e-bike too fast. According to authorities, Kalthof chased the 14-year-old down the bike path in her SUV, coming within 6 to 10 feet of him.

A 911 caller witnessed the chase and intervened, intentionally cutting Kalthof off at an intersection to prevent further harm to the boy. The caller’s girlfriend recorded video footage of the situation, which was later submitted to authorities.

The witness reported that the boy was trying to wave down passing cars for help as Kalthof continued to follow him. The video, which was reviewed by deputies, shows Kalthof’s SUV driving aggressively behind the boy, with the victim fearing for his life.

Kalthof’s Confession and the Investigation

After the incident, law enforcement quickly identified Kalthof as the driver. The victim’s parents contacted authorities, and deputies were able to interview the boy. Kalthof allegedly admitted to chasing the boy because she was upset with him for riding too fast on the bike path. She stated that her intention was to find out where the boy lived so she could speak to his parents.

The boy confirmed that Kalthof had screamed at him, cut him off, and nearly struck him with her vehicle. He provided the video evidence that showed her reckless driving.

Charges and Legal Consequences

Kalthof has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, reckless driving, and a traffic citation for driving along a multi-use path. Sheriff Rick Staly expressed his gratitude that no one was injured, which could have resulted in more serious charges.

“I’m thankful that nobody was hurt, or she could be facing even more serious charges,” Staly said. “I also want to thank the bystander who stopped a dangerous situation and called 911 so that our deputies could handle it, conduct their investigation, and arrest this driver who clearly needs anger management.”

Kalthof was briefly detained in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on a $3,000 bond.

