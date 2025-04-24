The mother of one died after being shot in the neck at close range by the man with whom she had a kid; the man was arrested after claiming he didn’t intend to shoot her

MICHIGAN – In a heartbreaking case that has rocked a Michigan community, 21-year-old M. Webb has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of his 23-year-old fiancée, R. Wooten, on April 15, 2025. What was initially reported as an accidental firearm discharge has since been exposed as a possible act of domestic violence, prompting public outcry and a deeper look into the safety of women and children in volatile home environments.

What Happened?

Authorities responded to a 911 call placed by Webb, who claimed he accidentally fired a gun he was cleaning, resulting in his own injury and the death of his fiancée. Deputies arrived at their home to find Wooten with a gunshot wound to the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Their 6-month-old child, who was present during the shooting, was found physically unharmed.

At first, Webb’s account of an accidental shooting seemed plausible. However, as detectives and forensic teams analyzed the scene, inconsistencies in his story began to surface.

What the Investigation Revealed

According to the prosecutor’s office and sheriff’s department, forensic evidence strongly contradicted Webb’s version of events:

The same bullet that injured Webb also killed Wooten .

. Evidence showed Wooten was shot at close range , inconsistent with an accidental discharge.

, inconsistent with an accidental discharge. Webb was quickly taken into custody without bond as the investigation revealed probable cause to suspect intentional violence.

Legal Action: First-Degree Murder Charge

Webb has been formally charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutor K. McDonald vowed to seek full justice, highlighting the broader crisis of gun violence and domestic abuse.

“Wooten was just 23 and a mother of an infant,” McDonald said. “She had her whole life ahead of her. We will ensure her story is not forgotten.”

Remembering R. Wooten

Wooten’s sister launched a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and support for her infant son. Her post described Wooten as:

An amazing woman

A devoted mother

A loving caretaker of her stepson

The campaign has drawn attention to the profound emotional toll on the family, especially her now motherless child, who will grow up without the loving care of a woman described as “a light in so many lives.”

Domestic Violence & Gun Safety in Focus

This case has reignited concerns around:

Gun safety in homes , especially those with children

, especially those with children The need for better protections for victims of domestic violence

Increased awareness, resources, and support systems

Sheriff M. Bouchard praised the investigators for their thorough work in uncovering the truth, saying the case reflects a broader need for vigilance in situations that may initially appear as “accidents.”

As the legal proceedings unfold, a Michigan community is left reeling from a senseless tragedy that claimed the life of a young mother. The hope now rests on seeking justice for R. Wooten and ensuring her child receives the support and protection they need to face life without her.

This devastating event serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for domestic violence prevention, responsible gun ownership, and societal accountability in the face of such tragedies.

SOURCE