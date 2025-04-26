Teen Who Murdered Baby in Bedroom Shortly After Secret Birth at Age 16 Receives at Least 35 Years in Prison

A heartbreaking case out of Nebraska has ended with a teenager receiving a long prison sentence.

Chloe Coplen-Anderson, 18, was sentenced on April 24, 2025, after pleading no contest to second-degree murder in the death of her newborn son.

The case has shocked many and revealed a deep story of hidden pain and mental health struggles.

What Happened in November 2023?

On November 6, 2023, police in Gordon, Nebraska, responded to a call about a teenage girl who had just given birth to a baby boy who wasn’t breathing.

When officers arrived at the home, Chloe’s father said he believed the baby was stillborn.

But Chloe’s mother told police through tears that her daughter had hurt the baby and pointed out stab marks.

Police later found a bloody knife hidden in Chloe’s closet.

According to the police report, Chloe had hidden her pregnancy from her family and then slit the baby’s throat shortly after giving birth in her bedroom.

Chloe’s Background and Mental Health Struggles

During the trial, Chloe’s lawyer, Todd Lancaster, said Chloe had suffered abuse at home while growing up.

Two defense witnesses testified that Chloe was battling serious mental health issues, including:

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Major Depressive Disorder

Chloe also became pregnant when she was just 15 years old, and the baby’s father was 19 — which qualifies as statutory sexual assault under Nebraska law.

Her lawyer said no adults around her stepped in to help or offer support.

Plea Deal and Sentencing

Originally, Chloe was charged with first-degree murder, but in August 2024, she agreed to plead no contest to a second-degree murder charge.

In return, prosecutors dropped other serious charges, including child abuse resulting in death and use of a deadly weapon.

Under Nebraska law, second-degree murder carries a sentence of 20 years to life.

Chloe was sentenced to 35 to 60 years behind bars.

Because she has already served over 500 days in jail, Chloe will be eligible for release when she is about 51 years old.

This case is heartbreaking from every angle.

It’s a reminder that when mental health struggles, abuse, and lack of support collide, tragedies can happen.

Chloe Coplen-Anderson’s story is a devastating example of what can go wrong when warning signs are missed.

