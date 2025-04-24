Tasia Keaton, 16, who vanished from the Dearborn Heights youth facility, has been located, and a suspect is being held

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI – After more than a month of worry and unanswered questions, 16-year-old Tasia Keaton has been located and is safe, according to the Dearborn Heights Police Department.

Timeline of Disappearance

Keaton went missing on March 14 after leaving Vista Maria, a residential facility in Dearborn Heights that supports vulnerable youth. Just a few days later, on March 17, she was seen on surveillance footage at a gas station near Beech Daly and Joy Road.

From there, Tasia seemed to vanish—until police announced on Wednesday that she had been found alive.

Arrest Made in Connection

While officials have not released full details, Dearborn Heights Police Chief Ahmed Haidar told local media that Tasia was discovered in the apartment of a man in his 60s, located near Warren and Inkster Roads. That individual was taken into custody for questioning, and although charges have not been confirmed, an investigation is ongoing.

City spokesman Bob Ankrapp confirmed a person had been detained but did not elaborate further on the suspect’s identity or charges.

Statement From Vista Maria

In a heartfelt message, Vista Maria, the organization responsible for Tasia’s care, expressed deep gratitude for the law enforcement efforts and community support:

“All of us at Vista Maria are relieved and grateful that Tasia Keaton has been found and is safe and receiving support. Our thanks go out to the many law enforcement agencies that worked hard to find her, especially the Dearborn Heights Police Department. We appreciate the outpouring of support from the community, including the many tips that helped the police in their search.”

They added that the facility will continue to support Tasia and her family as she recovers from this experience.

Investigation Continues

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man found with Tasia or details about how long she had been at the apartment. Questions remain about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and whether she was held against her will or went voluntarily.

Dearborn Heights Police are expected to provide more details as the case develops.

While the community breathes a collective sigh of relief knowing Tasia is safe, her case highlights the vulnerabilities faced by many teens in youth care facilities. The public’s help and tips played a crucial role in finding her—and this outcome shows the power of collective awareness and quick law enforcement action.

Tasia is now receiving the support she needs, and one man remains under investigation as the legal process unfolds.

