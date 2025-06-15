‘Tantamount to suicide’: Convicted killer seeks death penalty for murder of son’s mother, but jury grants him life

Arkeem Marshall, 33, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the September 2023 shooting death of TiMira Pullom, 28. Despite Marshall’s desire to be executed, the jury in Jefferson County, Alabama, convicted him of capital murder after only 15 minutes of deliberation.

However, the sentencing process was far more complicated, lasting hours due to Marshall’s desire for the death penalty and the emotional tension surrounding the case.

The Shooting and Its Aftermath

Marshall’s conviction stems from the fatal shooting of Pullom in their home on Pine Avenue South West in Birmingham, where their 17-month-old son, Trent, was also present.

The shooting occurred during an argument about Marshall moving out of Pullom’s house. Marshall, who had his bags packed, snapped during the argument and shot Pullom multiple times. He later admitted to law enforcement that the shooting happened after Pullom continued yelling at him.

Six shots were fired in total, with Pullom being hit four times. Marshall’s actions have left their young son without his mother, who is now being raised by his grandmother.

Marshall’s Desire for the Death Penalty

Throughout the proceedings, Marshall expressed his wish to be put to death for his crime, but his defense attorneys refused to advocate for the death penalty on his behalf. Despite their efforts to have Marshall evaluated for mental competency, the judge ruled against the request, noting that Marshall had passed all previous competency tests.

This led to an emotionally charged courtroom, with Marshall’s attorney, Paul McDaniel, speaking tearfully about his client’s wish for death. McDaniel described the situation as “tantamount to suicide.”

The defense ultimately did not provide any closing arguments, and Marshall’s attorneys did not present a final defense for his continued life, respecting his decision not to contest the life sentence.

The Victim’s Family Impact

TiMira Pullom’s mother gave an emotional victim impact statement, describing the pain of losing her daughter. “There hasn’t been a day that has gone by that I haven’t cried,” she said. “But I know I can cry and cry and cry, and she won’t come back in this lifetime.” Marshall himself broke down in tears during the statement, acknowledging the irreversible loss he caused.

When it was his turn to speak, Marshall expressed his regret, apologizing to Pullom’s family. “I took her daughter from her, and I took my son’s mama from him,” Marshall reportedly said. “I want to say I’m sorry. She did not deserve it. She deserved to be here with her child. She deserved to spend her life with her son.”

Prosecutor’s Statement

The prosecution was critical of Marshall’s actions, with Jefferson County Chief Deputy District Attorney Joe Roberts saying, “TiMira Pullom had never been anything but kind to the defendant. She had never done anything but try to help the defendant. And how did this defendant repay her? By putting four bullets into her body, killing her while their 17-month-old son, Trent, was nearby.”

