“She’s at her wits’ end with his lies”: Florida woman kills cheating husband while their children are at home after he ‘unexpectedly announced’ that he was leaving with ‘friends’

Denise Nicole Malcolm, 46, will spend the next 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband, Rohan Noel Malcolm, 52. The incident occurred on August 31, 2024, in their Coral Springs home, following a heated argument about her husband’s ongoing infidelity.

The Murder and the Argument

According to the Coral Springs Police Department, Denise Malcolm’s long-standing suspicions about her husband’s unfaithfulness reached a breaking point. She told police that she had known about Rohan’s infidelity for approximately two years, which had caused significant strain in their marriage.

On the afternoon of the murder, Rohan went grocery shopping for a Labor Day barbecue, but when he returned, he told Denise that he was leaving to meet “friends” in Port Saint Lucie.

Denise did not believe him, suspecting that the “friends” he referred to were actually another woman. This triggered an hour-long argument between the couple, during which Denise became increasingly agitated. The confrontation ultimately escalated when she shot him multiple times with a handgun.

The Tragic Aftermath

The shooting occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m., and their 14-year-old son, who was listening to music with headphones, heard the shots. When he ran to check on his parents, he saw his mother standing in the doorway holding a gun while his father was visibly injured. The boy immediately called 911.

When police arrived at the scene, Denise Malcolm did not comply with commands to exit the house. Moments later, a final gunshot rang out, which authorities believe was the fatal shot that ended Rohan Malcolm’s life. Denise later told police that her husband had said something to her that made her reconsider suicide and led her to fire the final shot.

Officers entered the home and found Rohan Malcolm lying on his back in the bedroom, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Family Dynamics and the Victim’s Legacy

Denise and Rohan’s son later described their parents as “estranged” and mentioned that they often fought about Rohan’s relationships with other women. The tragic event has left the family shattered, with Denise Malcolm now facing the consequences of her actions.

In a GoFundMe set up to raise money for Rohan’s funeral, a friend remembered him as a loving and supportive person: “Rohan was not just a friend, a brother, or a son; he was a beacon of light, known for his kindness, laughter, and unwavering support for others.”

Legal Consequences

As part of her plea agreement, Denise Malcolm was sentenced to 21 years in prison for second-degree murder with a firearm. She will also be required to pay $23,500 in restitution, in addition to any future restitution for the children’s guardian. This sentence reflects the seriousness of her crime and the devastating impact it has had on her family.

Source