SC murderer who strangled his girlfriend in front of her daughter died by lethal injection: “Sorry is never enough”

Stephen Stanko, 57, was executed by lethal injection in South Carolina on Friday, June 13, for the brutal murders of his girlfriend and a family friend in 2005. His execution took place at 6:34 p.m. local time, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC). Stanko had been convicted of two murders in separate incidents in Horry and Georgetown counties.

The Crimes and Convictions

On April 8, 2005, Stanko committed a series of heinous crimes. He first murdered his girlfriend, Laura Ling, by binding, beating, and strangling her in their Murrells Inlet home. During the same attack, Stanko also raped Ling’s daughter, who was a minor at the time.

After killing Ling, Stanko traveled to the home of his friend, 74-year-old Henry Lee Turner, where he shot and killed Turner before stealing his car. Stanko was arrested several days later in Georgia.

Stanko was convicted in Georgetown County in 2006 for the murder of Laura Ling, as well as for kidnapping, armed robbery, and the assault on her teenage daughter. In 2009, he was convicted in Horry County for the murder of Henry Turner and for armed robbery. He was sentenced to death for both murders.

Stanko’s Final Statement

Before his execution, Stanko’s attorney read his final statement to the public. In the statement, Stanko expressed deep remorse for the pain and suffering he caused to the victims’ families, particularly to Christina (Ling’s daughter), Laura, and Henry. He acknowledged that his apology was insufficient for the hurt he had caused but said it was important to offer it nonetheless.

Stanko also reflected on his past, saying he was once an “honor student and an athlete” and had volunteered at an orphanage and as a coach. He explained that he was more than his convictions, noting that he had lived almost 21,000 days but was being judged solely for one. His statement concluded with a wish for the victims’ families to find closure and healing.

Execution Details

At the time of his execution, Stanko was administered two doses of the powerful sedative pentobarbital. According to reports from The Associated Press, after the drug was administered, Stanko appeared to say something inaudible. He then turned toward the victims’ family members present in the room and exhaled several quick breaths before being pronounced dead 28 minutes after the execution began.

Stanko’s execution was the sixth to take place in South Carolina in just nine months. Although Stanko had reportedly considered opting for execution by firing squad, he ultimately chose lethal injection after concerns arose from a previous execution by firing squad in which the volunteers reportedly missed the heart of the prisoner, potentially prolonging their suffering.

Stanko’s Last Meal

For his last meal, Stanko requested fried fish, fried shrimp, a crab cake, baked potato, carrots, fried okra, cherry pie, banana pudding, and sweet tea, according to the SCDC.

