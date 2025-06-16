Pregnant mother and her two children died in malicious fire; grandmother leaps out window with baby ‘in her arms’: officials

A devastating fire tore through a two-story home in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood early on Friday, killing Ashley Thompson, her two children, and her unborn baby. Authorities believe the fire was intentionally set, and the tragic incident has left family members and neighbors in shock.

The Fire and the Aftermath

The fire, which broke out early Friday morning, spread rapidly, engulfing the house in flames. Neighbors like Yessenia Nieves described the chaos, saying, “We looked out the window, it was engulfed in flames.” Thompson, who was seven months pregnant, and her two children, Alayna and Asad, both 6 years old, died in the blaze. The children’s grandmother was able to escape the fire by jumping out of a window with one of the children in her arms, as described by Nieves. “It was really fast,” Nieves added. “There was no going back in to help anyone else.”

By the time first responders arrived at the scene, the mother and children had already succumbed to the fire. Thompson was found dead on the second floor, while her children were pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported in critical condition.

Family Reaction and Devastation

Chyna, a relative of Thompson, spoke out about the horror of receiving the news. “I couldn’t even imagine in my mind who would want to hurt three babies and a pregnant girl,” she said. “This morning I’m getting a call that the whole house is on fire and my family is gone,” she continued, expressing how the situation felt like a nightmare.

She added, “It don’t even seem real… she’s going to wake up tomorrow and call me.”

Chyna also expressed her heartbreak, saying, “You all took my family, including that baby she had in her stomach that was very healthy, and she was about to have. That’s a tragedy.”

Investigating the Cause

The Philadelphia Fire Department is working alongside the Philadelphia Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to determine the cause of the deadly blaze. Arson detection dogs are being used in the investigation, and authorities have reportedly taken at least one person into custody for further questioning, although no charges have been filed as of now.

A Community in Shock

The tragic loss has deeply affected the community. The family of Ashley Thompson has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses and to help with other immediate needs. The page describes Thompson as a “beloved mother” and friend, stating, “Our world was shattered by the sudden and heartbreaking loss of Ashley Thompson and her two beautiful children.” The family emphasized that her children were the light of her life and brought joy to all who knew them.

This devastating incident has left a community reeling from the loss of a mother, her children, and an unborn child. As authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire, family members and neighbors are left mourning the sudden, violent loss of Ashley Thompson and her children, with questions still unanswered about who was responsible for the blaze.

