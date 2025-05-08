Prank’: Police Say South Carolina Man Hides in Ex’s Shower and Threatens Her with Knife

A disturbing incident in Charleston, South Carolina, has led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, hid in her shower, and confronted her while holding a knife.

According to a police report from the Charleston Police Department, what the man claimed was meant to be a “prank” has now landed him with multiple felony charges.

What Happened?

The incident took place just before midnight on Sunday. The suspect, Jackson Collum Arnold, reportedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s garage apartment and hid in the shower waiting for her to return.

He was wearing only a pair of her bike shorts over his face and a hat. From the waist down, he was completely naked, the police report said.

The Confrontation

When the woman entered her home, Arnold allegedly confronted her with a knife, holding it to the side of her head and pretending to slash her throat. He then reportedly began choking her.

The victim told police she was terrified and feared for her life. She managed to pull down the bike shorts covering his face and identified him as her on-again-off-again boyfriend.

Arnold’s Explanation

Arnold told officers that he was only trying to “surprise” the woman and “lighten the mood” after a text message argument earlier that night.

However, police noted that Arnold had parked far from the residence and left his phone behind to avoid being traced. His underwear was found in the bathroom, and he had changed into jeans by the time police arrived.

The Charges

Arnold was arrested and booked into custody. He now faces the following felony charges:

First-degree burglary

Assault and battery

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

What Arnold claimed to be a “prank” has resulted in a serious legal situation. This incident highlights how crossing personal boundaries and using fear—even as a so-called joke—can turn into criminal behavior. Authorities have taken the matter seriously, and the legal consequences reflect the violent and threatening nature of the act.

No matter the intention, unwanted entry, threats, and assault are not pranks—they’re crimes.

