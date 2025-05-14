Police say a father shoots his young family, including a seven-month-old and a six-year-old, before killing himself in an apparent murder-suicide

A quiet community in Kalispell, Montana was left in shock after a family of four, including two young children, were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide. The tragic discovery was made early in the morning on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

According to the Kalispell Police Department (KPD), the father, Nicholas Olson-Hartley, 33, called 911 around 6 a.m., made several worrying statements, and ended the call. When officers arrived at the home in Silverbrook Estates, they found all four family members dead from gunshot wounds.

Who Were the Victims?

The family included:

Nicholas Olson-Hartley, 33 (suspected shooter)

Katie Olson-Hartley, 27 (wife)

A 6-year-old child

A 7-month-old baby

Police believe Nicholas killed his wife and children, then took his own life after making the emergency call.

Police Confirm Murder-Suicide

In a statement on Tuesday, May 12, Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio said,

“After making the phone call to dispatch, he took his own life.”

The chief added that officers collected evidence and spoke with witnesses throughout the day. Based on the investigation, police confirmed it was a murder-suicide and said there was no ongoing danger to the public.

Community Reacts with Sadness and Support

The tragedy has deeply affected the local community. Westcraft Homes, the developer of the Silverbrook Estates neighborhood, shared a heartfelt post on social media:

“Our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences go out to all who are grieving — especially the extended family, neighbors, and friends affected by this unimaginable tragedy.”

They also thanked the first responders for their efforts, acknowledging how difficult and traumatic these situations are.

A Reminder About Mental Health

This heartbreaking event highlights the importance of mental health awareness and support. The father had reportedly made a mental health emergency call before the shooting. Police did not give further details about what he said but confirmed his statements were troubling.



The tragic loss of a young family in Kalispell has left many heartbroken. As investigations continue, the community is coming together to mourn and support one another. This incident is a stark reminder of how important mental health support, open communication, and early intervention are in preventing such devastating outcomes. We must reach out, listen, and care for those who may be silently struggling.

