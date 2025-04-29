Oregon Father Attacks Family—But His 10-Year-Old Daughter’s Actions Saved Them

In a remarkable act of bravery, a 10-year-old girl in Oregon saved her mother and siblings after her father threatened to kill them during a violent domestic dispute.

The Attack

On June 7, 2021, Jesus Huchin-Interian began a violent argument with his partner, accusing her of cheating. According to a statement from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, the argument quickly escalated when Huchin-Interian threatened to kill both his partner and their children.

As the altercation intensified, Huchin-Interian physically attacked his partner and eventually slit her throat. At this critical moment, the couple’s 10-year-old daughter sprang into action.

The Girl’s Bravery

The young girl, witnessing the violent attack, grabbed a knife and attempted to defend her mother by stabbing her father. However, the knife was too dull to be effective. Thinking quickly, the girl shifted her focus to ensuring the safety of herself and her siblings. She barricaded them inside their bedroom to protect them from further harm.

Once they were safe, the girl bravely called 911 and reported the incident. After her father fled the scene, she left the room to provide life-saving first aid to her mother.

The Victim’s Survival

When Gresham Police arrived, the victim appeared “lifeless” due to an eight-inch cut to her neck. Despite the severity of the injury, emergency responders rushed her to the hospital, where she survived.

Meanwhile, Huchin-Interian attempted to flee the state. It wasn’t until March 2024 that authorities located him in San Francisco after a three-year manhunt.

Legal Proceedings

Huchin-Interian has since pleaded guilty to second-degree assault constituting domestic violence. As part of a plea deal, he will serve 70 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. The sentence aligns with a ballot measure that mandates a minimum sentence of 70 months for those convicted of second-degree assault in the state.

Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Robin Beck Skarstad expressed her gratitude for the bravery of the young girl, noting that without her, the situation could have escalated into a quadruple murder.

“This case underscores the devastating impact domestic violence has on children in the home,” Skarstad said. “The victim’s young daughter showed bravery and resilience that truly inspires us to work hard every day to interrupt the cycle of abuse and to keep families safe.”

The 10-year-old girl’s courageous actions not only saved her family’s lives but also highlighted the importance of intervening in situations of domestic violence. Huchin-Interian will be formally sentenced on April 28, 2024.

Due to the nature of the crime, authorities have chosen not to release the names of the victim or her children.

