“My parents are with my children”: The mother who used a meat cleaver to slaughter her 7- and 9-year-old children while they were “sleeping soundly” refuses to take accountability

A mother in Arizona, USA, has been sentenced to two life terms in prison for the brutal murder of her two young children in a horrifying case that shocked the community.

A Crime That Shook the Nation

Yui Inoue, 44, was found guilty of murdering her two children, 9-year-old Kai and 7-year-old Mia, using a meat cleaver—a tool normally used to cut through animal bones. The terrible incident happened in Tempe, Arizona, in May 2021.

A judge in Maricopa County gave Inoue two life sentences plus two 20-year terms, all to be served one after the other. This means she will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Judge Speaks Out

During the sentencing, Judge Jeffrey Rueter said:

“Words can’t fully explain what happened. I can’t imagine what those children went through—the fear, the pain, the suffering. It’s beyond understanding.”

What Inoue Said

Even during sentencing, Inoue denied believing her children were dead. Speaking through a Japanese translator, she said:

“They are spending time with my parents. I love my children very much, so it’s very strange.”

However, the court had already found her guilty in February 2025 of first-degree murder and child abuse.

How It Happened

According to prosecutors, Mia and Kai were asleep in bed when their mother entered the room holding a knife and a meat cleaver. She then attacked them repeatedly.

Prosecutors argued that Inoue had full control of her actions and was not confused or uncertain. They also said she was driven by a bitter divorce battle with the children’s father.

Hearing Voices and a Chilling Confession

After the attack, Inoue called 911 and later flagged down police officers at a nearby substation. She was covered in blood and spoke mostly in Japanese.

She told officers that she had been hearing voices telling her to kill her children, according to police documents. When officers arrived at her apartment, they found the bodies of the two children, severely mutilated. A blood-soaked cleaver was found in her car.

Inoue claimed that she woke up and found herself covered in blood, saying she didn’t remember doing anything. Her lawyers argued she had no memory of the killings and lacked the physical strength to cause such injuries. But prosecutors strongly disagreed.

Previous Warnings

Just two months before the killings, Inoue’s husband had reported her to child safety officials. He said she had taken Kai, and no one knew where they were. Police later found Inoue with Kai behind a shop, and she was taken to a psychiatric hospital. Kai was returned safely to his father.

The Department of Child Safety (DCS) investigated but found no physical signs of abuse or neglect. The children had said they felt safe at home, and DCS decided there was no reason to remove them from their mother’s care at the time.

Justice Served, But Scars Remain

During the trial, the prosecution showed graphic images and described the painful last moments of the children. The jury was told that Mia and Kai tried to protect themselves while their mother continued to attack them mercilessly.

Prosecutor Shaylee Beasley said:

“We are here because this woman tried to decapitate two innocent souls.”

The case has raised serious questions about mental health, domestic abuse, and the limits of child protection services.

