My anguish is worse than theirs’: Drunk driver who killed youngster on his way to school enrages family, shocks court when he complains during sentence that he ‘lost everything’

A heartbreaking case from North Las Vegas has drawn national attention after a driver convicted of killing a 5-year-old boy while under the influence of alcohol made shocking comments during his sentencing. Many were left stunned when the man claimed that his suffering was greater than that of the victim’s family.

A Tragic Morning in North Las Vegas

The incident happened on October 6, 2023. Little Kamari Jordyn Wolfe, lovingly known as “KK,” had just been dropped off at school by his mother around 7 a.m. As he walked near the school, 47-year-old Guillermo Chochi Senobua drove his work van around other cars in the drop-off lane and struck the child.

Senobua later admitted he was driving under the influence. In March, he pleaded guilty to causing death while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sentencing and Public Outrage

This week, Senobua was sentenced to between five and 12.5 years in prison. But what caused a strong emotional reaction from the courtroom and beyond were the words he spoke during the sentencing.

Speaking through a Spanish translator, Senobua told the judge:

“I have already lost everything. I want them to know that my suffering is worse than theirs.”

These comments angered many, including District Judge Jessica Peterson, who replied:

“I can’t even believe what you just said… This is not the time or place to explain why you’re suffering.”

Family’s Pain and Loss

The victim’s mother, Jasmyn Wolfe, gave a heart-wrenching statement about losing her son. She told the court:

“It’s like losing my breath but never catching it again. That day flashes before my eyes every time I close them.”

Kamari’s uncle, Robert Wolfe, also spoke and rejected Senobua’s apology.

“We do not accept that apology, because it was not heartfelt.”

Kamari’s obituary described him as a joyful, loving child with a big heart and an infectious smile. He loved superheroes like Transformers and Marvel characters and enjoyed cuddling with his Nana. He was also a natural athlete who loved playing soccer and baseball.

Did Something Get Lost in Translation?

Senobua’s lawyer suggested that some of his words may have been misunderstood due to translation issues. The defendant also tried to explain the accident using a diagram and insisted that if he had seen Kamari, he wouldn’t have hit him.

But Judge Peterson wasn’t convinced. She pointed out that impatience and recklessness caused the tragedy.

“Had you not jumped out of line in the line of cars and been impatient, it wouldn’t have happened,” she said.

This case has deeply affected the Nevada community and beyond. While the court delivered a prison sentence, Kamari’s family and many others feel that true justice can never be served for such a heartbreaking loss. The incident is a harsh reminder of the consequences of drunk driving and the importance of responsibility behind the wheel.

A young life full of promise was lost, and while the legal case may be closed, the emotional wounds remain open for a grieving family.

