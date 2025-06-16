Mother angry over soiled diaper gives 8-month-old son scorching bath, resulting in serious burns and his death: cops

A Texas mother, Jatoria Cleamons, is facing charges of injury to a child and manslaughter after allegedly killing her 8-month-old son, Courtlyn Cleamons, by plunging him into a bath of scalding water. The tragic incident occurred on February 4 in Hooks, Texas, and has left the community in shock.

The Incident

According to the Hooks Police Department, officers responded to a medic assist call at a home on 100 Kennedy Circle in Hooks, where they found medical responders performing CPR on Courtlyn. Cleamons was reportedly staying with a relative at the time of the incident.

Upon arrival, police learned that the infant had suffered severe burns and injuries, later determined to be the result of thermal injuries from scalding water. The cause of death was confirmed by an autopsy performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensics, which listed thermal injuries as the primary cause.

Investigation and Admission

The investigation into the child’s death quickly escalated into a homicide investigation after police began questioning Cleamons. She allegedly admitted to giving her son an extremely hot bath while they were living at a Texarkana residence about two weeks prior to his death. Cleamons reportedly told authorities that she was frustrated with Courtlyn after he had soiled his diaper, which led her to bathe him in scalding water.

The Hooks Police have confirmed that Cleamons is currently wanted for her role in her son’s death. Warrants for her arrest were issued on Friday, and by Sunday afternoon, she was still at large. Authorities have asked the public to call 911 if they have any information about her whereabouts.

Community Reaction

Despite the tragedy, family members and loved ones remember Courtlyn Cleamons for the joy he brought during his brief life. An online obituary praised the infant, saying, “Though his time on earth was brief, Courtlyn brought immense joy, love, and light to those who knew him. His sweet presence will forever be cherished in the hearts of his family.”

Following her son’s death, Cleamons allegedly shared emotional posts on Facebook about the tragedy. In one post, she wrote, “Rest in love my baby,” accompanied by a Facebook Reel showing pictures of Courtlyn. She also expressed her grief, saying, “I love you so much and I miss you so much my heart is so broken,” and “Rest in Heaven my love.”

Legal Proceedings

Cleamons is now facing serious legal consequences for her actions. If apprehended and convicted, she could face significant prison time for the death of her son, which has deeply impacted her family and the community.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Texarkana Texas Police Department, is continuing to work on the case.

