Judge’s Jaw Dropped When Drunk Driver Changed His Tune – Wait Until You Hear His Final Plea!

A California man has been sentenced to prison after causing a serious car crash while driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Maxwell Barrios, 28, admitted his guilt earlier this year after a 2023 accident left two women with life-changing injuries. Here’s a complete look at what happened and the consequences he now faces.

California Man Sentenced After Serious DUI Crash

What Happened?

The crash took place around 2:20 a.m. on April 2, 2023, in Tulare, located in California’s Central Valley. Maxwell Barrios was driving a red Honda HRV when he rear-ended a Dodge truck at a very high speed. The force of the collision was so strong that it flipped the truck over and back onto its wheels.

Inside the truck were two women who both suffered severe injuries. Thankfully, both survived, but the impact changed their lives forever.

The Victims’ Injuries

One of the women had to undergo multiple surgeries and, sadly, had part of her arm amputated. The other woman required extensive surgery on her hand. The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office reported that more surgeries are planned for the victims as they continue their long recovery.

Barrios’ Behavior at the Scene

At the crash site, Barrios reportedly told officers to “just take me in” after refusing to answer questions by pleading the Fifth Amendment. According to officials, he was slurring his speech and admitted that people had warned him not to drive drunk.

Further tests revealed that his blood alcohol level was 0.23% — nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08%. He also had THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, in his system.

Legal Outcome

On February 25, 2025, Barrios pleaded guilty to felony DUI causing injury, felony DUI with a blood alcohol content over 0.08%, and felony DUI involving alcohol and drugs. He was sentenced on Wednesday to four years and four months in a California state prison.

This tragic case serves as a strong reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence. Because of one poor decision, two women are left with permanent injuries, and Maxwell Barrios has lost his freedom for several years. Drinking and driving can destroy not only the life of the driver but also the lives of innocent people. Authorities continue to urge everyone to think twice before getting behind the wheel while impaired.

SOURCE