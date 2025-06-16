“I’ll f—ing snipe you”: Man accused of slamming girlfriend’s 5-year-old kid, putting rag down 2-year-old girl’s throat, and hurling dog into kitchen table

Authorities in Missouri are searching for 24-year-old Mason Williams, who is accused of abusing his girlfriend’s two young children and the family dog over a period of several weeks. Williams faces 11 charges including child abuse, domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and animal abuse. The abuse allegedly occurred between April 16 and May 8 at the family’s home in High Ridge, a suburb of St. Louis.

Allegations and Video Evidence

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, the abuse was captured on the family’s home security camera, revealing disturbing actions. The first incident involved the family dog. Williams allegedly became enraged when the dog did not follow his commands. The video recorded him making threatening remarks to the dog before grabbing it by the neck and forcing it down. The dog’s yelps were heard on the video, and a witness later told authorities that Williams threw the dog against a kitchen table.

The alleged abuse escalated to the children. On April 28, Williams reportedly entered the 5-year-old boy’s bedroom, aggressively grabbed him by the collar, and repeatedly hit him on the backside. The boy was reportedly crying hysterically during the incident. The affidavit also states that Williams nearly suffocated the boy’s 2-year-old sister by shoving a cloth down her mouth.

Further Abuse

The abuse did not stop there. Other incidents of abuse occurred when the boy was watching TV or eating fruit, according to the affidavit. Williams allegedly continued to hit the boy on multiple occasions, during which the boy reportedly begged him to stop. One incident detailed in the affidavit describes Williams violently shaking the boy by the head and slamming him onto a bean bag chair.

On May 2, Williams allegedly held the boy upside down by his ankles, walked him to a window, and threatened to throw him out. Authorities say the boy was suspended in the air for several minutes while Williams called him derogatory names.

Investigation and Public Reaction

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking Williams’ whereabouts, fearing that he may be trying to flee the country. As of Sunday, he had yet to be arrested.

Local neighbors were shocked by the allegations. One neighbor, Debbie Weggenmen, spoke to NBC affiliate KDSK, saying, “You never know what goes on behind closed doors. That’s too bad. It’s really too bad. Makes me sad.”

Detectives are urging anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 636-797-5000.

