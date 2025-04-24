Crime

I suppose I’m done for a while’: The judge who texted the court clerk after killing his wife, “I won’t be in,” embraces his son after he is convicted

In a stunning fall from grace, 74-year-old former Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was convicted of second-degree murder this week for fatally shooting his wife, Sheryl Ferguson, in their Anaheim Hills home following a drunken argument in August 2023. The conviction comes after a previous mistrial earlier this year.

What Happened?

According to prosecutors, the deadly incident unfolded after a dinner argument turned fatal. Ferguson and his wife, married for 27 years, were arguing over money at a nearby Mexican restaurant. During the altercation, Ferguson simulated pointing a gun at Sheryl, who allegedly responded:

“Why don’t you point a real gun at me?”

Tragically, that challenge escalated when they returned home. Ferguson pulled a .40 caliber pistol from an ankle holster and shot his wife in the chest as they sat in the living room watching television.

Rather than calling for help, Ferguson walked outside and texted his court clerk and bailiff:

“I just lost it. I just shot my wife… I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I’m so sorry.”

The Aftermath and Arrest

Ferguson’s 22-year-old son, Phillip, was the one who called 911. He told officers that he witnessed the shooting and immediately tried to disarm his father. When police arrived, Ferguson was wearing the empty ankle holster, smelled of alcohol, and asked officers to shoot him.

Body camera footage showed Ferguson slurring his words and making obscenity-laced comments as he realized what had just occurred.

During a search of the home, authorities uncovered a massive arsenal:

  • 47 firearms including rifles, shotguns, and handguns
  • Over 26,000 rounds of ammunition

All the weapons were reportedly legally owned.

Who Is Jeffrey Ferguson?

Ferguson had an accomplished career in law:

  • Former U.S. Navy member
  • 30+ years as a Deputy District Attorney in Orange County
  • Four-time Prosecutor of the Year
  • Appointed as a Superior Court Judge in 2015
  • At the time of his arrest, he was assigned to preliminary felony hearings

His legal legacy is now forever tarnished by the events of that night.

The Trial and Verdict

Ferguson’s first trial ended in a mistrial, as jurors could not reach a unanimous decision. In his second trial, the jury deliberated for just seven hours over two days before finding him guilty of second-degree murder.

His defense argued the shooting was an accident, but jurors were not convinced—especially after hearing the contents of his confession text and learning about his alcohol consumption that night.

Emotional Courtroom Moments

After the verdict, Ferguson was reportedly allowed to hug and say goodbye to his son, Phillip, who was a key witness for the prosecution.

“It’s OK,” Ferguson told him. “Be strong.”

Phillip testified that his parents had past conflicts, including unresolved issues involving his older half-brother’s paternity. Despite the tension, he also described his father as apologetic and not aggressive in the moments after the shooting.

This case is a sobering reminder that even those tasked with upholding the law can fall short of it. Ferguson’s conviction marks a tragic ending to a distinguished legal career, leaving behind a grieving family and a courtroom legacy now overshadowed by violence.

