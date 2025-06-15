‘I need to get rid of the hammer’: Houston Man allegedly bludgeoned mother and then messaged a gaming friend about how to ‘destroy the evidence’

A 24-year-old man, Robert Babin, is facing charges after allegedly attacking his mother with a hammer during an argument in Houston. Babin reportedly confessed to the crime in a disturbing message to a friend on a gaming platform shortly after the attack.

The Attack and Confession

According to court documents reviewed by local ABC affiliate KTRK, Babin allegedly wrote to his friend on Wednesday: “I just assaulted my mother with a hammer, I got angry, I don’t know what to do, I can’t go to prison.”

He continued, “I have to get rid of the hammer and destroy the evidence before the police get there. I don’t want to end up on Death Row. I hit her a few times on the head and the side. She’s barely breathing.”

The friend, who received the messages, convinced Babin to call the police, but unfortunately, the friend noticed the messages two hours after they were sent, leaving the victim to suffer in silence for an extended period.

The Victim’s Condition and Police Response

When authorities arrived at the scene in the 18700 block of Holly Way, just west of Houston, they found Babin’s 61-year-old mother in the backyard, bleeding from the head and unable to speak. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition, where she remained the following day.

Babin initially told police that he had left his mother napping at the house while he went to the store and returned to find the police already at the scene. However, the messages allegedly sent by Babin to his friend contradict this story, indicating that he had been the one responsible for the attack.

Charges and Legal Consequences

Babin has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison. Authorities continue to investigate the case, and Babin remains detained in the Harris County Jail as of Friday.

