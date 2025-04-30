I hope you shoot me’: Murder victim names suspected killer in Facebook post the day before his body was discovered, police say

A California man, James David Collier, 66, was arrested in connection with a double homicide after one of the victims allegedly named him in a Facebook post the day of the murders. The arrest follows a monthlong investigation into the deaths of Sean Pfeffer, 45, and Colter White, 54, who were found in the back of a pickup truck in the Santa Cruz Mountains on March 24. Both men died of gunshot wounds, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner.

The Facebook Post That Led to the Investigation

The investigation took a crucial turn when detectives discovered a Facebook post from Sean Pfeffer, made just hours before the alleged murders took place. At 5:10 p.m. on March 23, Pfeffer posted on Facebook, saying, “If today isn’t work out know that it was James Collier the piece of crap that I invited to this mountain that still hasn’t left,” adding, “I’m rolling down there right now Jimmy I hope you shoot me.”

This chilling post was Pfeffer’s last on social media before he and White were found dead. It seemed to directly point the finger at Collier as the possible perpetrator. Pfeffer’s words would later serve as a significant clue in directing investigators toward the suspect.

The Discovery of the Victims

When authorities found the bodies of Pfeffer and White, they were located in the bed of a pickup truck. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner determined that White died of gunshot wounds to the torso and left extremities, while Pfeffer suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Based on the condition of the bodies and the scene, California Highway Patrol (CHP) detectives began investigating the deaths as a double homicide.

The Arrest of James Collier

After identifying Collier as a suspect, a CHP SWAT team and detectives executed a search warrant at a residence associated with Collier on April 9. The evidence gathered during the search provided enough grounds for the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office to issue an arrest warrant for Collier.

Alleged Confession

Court documents obtained by KSBW, a local NBC affiliate, revealed that Collier allegedly confessed to the murders. Following his arrest, Collier was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Next Steps

Collier is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Wednesday. The case has shocked the community, especially considering the eerie nature of Pfeffer’s Facebook post, which seems to have provided a chilling prelude to the violent events that followed.

The California Highway Patrol and local authorities continue to investigate the case, seeking to determine further details surrounding the deaths of Sean Pfeffer and Colter White.

