Husband drove 100 miles with wife’s body in the back seat after beating her to death with a baseball bat amid ‘tough divorce,’ cops said

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Brandon Gregory, 56, is behind bars after police say he beat his wife, Alison Gregory, 41, to death with a baseball bat and drove about 100 miles with her body in the back seat of a vehicle.

Details of the Case

The investigation started on May 14 when Alison Gregory did not show up to pick up a family member from the airport. Family members told police that the couple was going through a difficult divorce.

Officers found signs of a struggle inside the Gregory home. They later located Brandon Gregory in Wikieup, Mohave County — about 100 miles from Surprise — with his wife’s body in the back seat of her SUV.

What Brandon Gregory Allegedly Said

Gregory admitted to killing Alison, telling police their home was being sold and she had asked him to leave, which led to an argument. He claimed Alison kicked him while holding the bat, then he wrestled it away and struck her several times.

After the attack, he cleaned blood from the walls, took an Uber home, placed her body in her vehicle, and drove to Wikieup. He then threw the baseball bat in an open field and discarded her phone and Apple Watch at a gas station.

Family Reaction and Court

Gregory wrote a letter to his children asking for forgiveness. The victim’s family described their relationship as volatile and asked the judge to deny bond.

Her mother said, “Alison struggled so hard to get away from him, and she was so close to it… He is such a coward.”

The judge set bond at $2 million. Brandon Gregory’s next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.

About Alison Gregory

An obituary remembered Alison as a Navy veteran and loving mother of two daughters, ages 20 and 14. She enjoyed hiking, running, walking her dog Willow, cooking healthy meals, and working as a surgical technician.

SOURCE